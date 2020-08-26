Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 815,000, over 23.7 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 15.4 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 23,729,008, including 815,029 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,759,147, including 177,873 fatalities and 2,020,774 recoveries.

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has received permission from the health ministry to conduct post-registration trials of its vaccine against coronavirus, the ministry said.

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute will deliver its COVID-19 vaccine to Moscow's medical facilities before September 3 and post-approval trials could begin on September 4-5, Director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik. He added that vaccination among population might begin on September 15-20.

Sudan is interested in receiving information about the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus and hopes "to see it in Sudan," the African country's military attache, Zahir Ahmed, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 defense industry forum.

Russia would provide Pakistan with a coronavirus vaccine should such need arise in light of the thriving bilateral relations, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced that it had begun the human trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 using a combination of two monoclonal antibodies.

Spain will purchase the UK-made coronavirus vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca, the Spanish Ministry of Health said.

A study by Germany's Robert Koch Institute has revealed that the Bavarian municipality of Bad Feilnbach has 2.6 times more COVID-19 cases than it has been previously confirmed, the institute said. The study was conducted from June 23-July 4, with a sample of 2,153 people aged over 18 years old.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on that the government would alter the current guidance saying pupils and staff are not required to wear masks while in schools in England if medical experts change their advice.

The UEFA Executive Committee on Tuesday decided to hold the 2020 UEFA Super Cup match on September 24 in Budapest with fans accommodated in up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity, the UEFA said in a statement.

The inevitable recovery of global tourism following the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with rebuilding necessary infrastructure, needs to target climate change with a carbon-neutral approach advocated in earlier international agreements, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Japan's economic growth is expected to return to the pre-pandemic levels by the end of fiscal year 2021, which starts on April 1 of the next year and ends on March 31 of 2022, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese economic revitalization minister, said.

Spain will use the army to track contacts of coronavirus patients in an effort to stem the rise in infections, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran on Tuesday rejected sanctions the United States had been piling on war-torn Syria amid the coronavirus outbreak as a violation of international law.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a comprehensive governmental emergency response to the surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the pandemic's economic consequences, media reported.