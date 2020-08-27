Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 821,000, almost 24 million cases of infection were detected, and over 15.6 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 23,992,889, including 821,559 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,800,472, including 179,150 fatalities and 2,053,699 recoveries.

It is possible that people might start to contract the coronavirus repeatedly, but it does not mean that the vaccine will not work, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 27 countries had expressed the desire to purchase Russia's vaccine against COVID-19. Three industrial sites for the production of COVID-19 vaccine have already been selected by the Russian authorities, she said.

Russia plans to conclude the clinical trials of another COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center in late September, Golikova also said, adding that there has been no health issues among those who have already received the vaccine.

Seven Moscow hospitals will join the post-registration trials of the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to the clinical trial register published by the Health Ministry. The ministry approved the request for trials on Tuesday.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia was ready to start deliveries of the newly registered COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil in November.

The RDIF said that the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, for Kazakhstan would be carried out by one of its international partners.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh state pharmaceutical distributor SK-Pharmacy reached an agreement with the RDIF to procure and distribute the Russian vaccine in Kazakhstan.

Egypt and China intend to sign a cooperation agreement on the production of a vaccine against COVID-19 in September, Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

The University of Cambridge announced that it could start the clinical trial phase of its possible COVID-19 vaccine in late fall or early next year due to the UK government's allocation of £1.

9 million ($2.5 million) to the scientific project.

A meta-analysis of COVID-19 patients worldwide has found that obese people are more likely to die or experience adverse effects of the disease than previously thought. The study by the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill also stipulated that a prospective COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on overweight people.

The UK Defense Science and Technology Laboratory has suggested that a product commonly found in insect repellent could kill the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19, the Sky News broadcaster reported.

A surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks has worsened France's epidemiological situation, but the authorities are continuing to monitor the developments of the virus to keep it under control and put the government's economic recovery strategy in effect, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it is OK to make pupils and staff wear masks in school corridors but not in classrooms, after the government had abandoned its advice that children should not wear face coverings in England´s secondary schools.

The Italian government is going to challenge Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci's order to shut down all migrants facilities on the island and relocate the migrants due to COVID-19 concerns, the Ansa news agency reported.

The US Justice Department said that US states governors' orders given regarding the novel coronavirus might have resulted in the death of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has worsened the economic situation in Iraq as poverty has increased by 10 percent in the past several months and a third of Iraqis live bellow the poverty line, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Plasschaert said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova opened the Years of Chinese-Russian Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation, and the ceremony included a signature of a memorandum on a joint laboratory for COVID-19 research, Golikova's office said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to take questions at a congressional hearing on September 1 over the effectiveness of the economic rescue measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reported.