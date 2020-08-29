Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 833,000, over 24.5 million cases of infection were detected, and over 16 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 24,554,491, including 833,318 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,892,779, including 181,265 fatalities and 2,101,326 recoveries.

Spain has received the health watchdog's first approval to conduct clinical trials of a candidate vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Ilia said.

Italy is among the most advanced nations in regard to research of monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19 ” another way, apart from vaccines, to protect the population ” as three particular antibodies have already been identified for possible industrial production in future, Scientific Director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani Giuseppe Ippolito told Sputnik, adding that the antibodies' human trials may start this fall.

The Italian-made vaccine against COVID-19, which is likely to be available for the general population by spring 2021, will be easily adaptable to various strains of the virus, Ippolito also told Sputnik.

Belarus is planning to conduct clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in its territory next month, with an outlook to launch domestic production, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his confidence in the fine quality of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, noting that family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin tried it.

There will be no mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among employees of the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

China's fast-tracked registration of coronavirus vaccines is representative of how more and more countries are picking up Russia's lead, which was the first to register a COVID-10 vaccine earlier this month, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

France registered 7,379 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, just behind March 31 when the country confirmed over 7,500 new cases, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said.

Turkey registered 1,517 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since mid-June, while the virus-related death toll increased by 36, a record rise since mid-May, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

India has confirmed 77,266 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 3,387,501, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The Cuban capital of Havana would introduce a curfew from September 1 to September 15 over the deteriorating COVID-19 epidemiological situation, Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata said.

The Canadian economy plunged by a historic 38.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, as much of the economy remained shuttered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state statistics agency said.

The National Police of Spain on Friday announced detention of a COVID-19 denier for hatemongering and misinformation. The man used various anonymous profiles on social networks to spread false information about the pandemic in Spain and inciting violence against politicians and professional groups. He also made calls to various hospitals, retirement houses, football clubs, and media outlets to spread false information about the disease.