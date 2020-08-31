Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world has topped 843,000, over 25 million cases of infection have been detected, and more than 16.4 million patients have been cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 5.96 million registered infections, including more than 182,900 fatalities and over 2.14 million recoveries. Over the past day, the US confirmed over 47,000 new cases and more than 900 related fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University said.

California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 700,000 according to the latest data from the university.

Russia has recorded 4,980 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 4,941 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 990,326, the coronavirus response center said.

India has confirmed more than 78,700 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the largest daily increment in the number of infections since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having exceeded 3.54 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Brazil now has more than 3 million confirmed recoveries from COVID-19, while the country's coronavirus death toll stands at over 120,000, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Germany has confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases and six new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has surpassed 1.2 million, and the related death toll topped 29,000, the Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Africa said.

Iran has confirmed less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, as the country's tally increased by 1,754 to 373,570, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

US food and Drug Administration (FDA) is ready to authorize a vaccine against COVID-19 before the end of phase three clinical trials if such a move proves to bring more benefits than risks, Stephen Hahn, the head of the FDA, told the Financial Times (FT) in an interview.

More than 36.4 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 211,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Sporadic protests against COVID-19 restrictions continued in Berlin on Sunday, the spokeswoman for the police told Sputnik.

Turkmenistan Airlines extended the coronavirus-fueled ban on all international flights for one more month until September 30.

Kyrgyzstan will allow Uzbek nationals to enter the country starting from Tuesday, the coronavirus response center told Sputnik.