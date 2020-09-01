Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 847,000, over 25.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 16.6 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 25,318,901, including 847,797 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,014,013, including 183,312 fatalities and 2,153,939 recoveries.

Russian biotechnology company Biocad will produce the country's next COVID-19 vaccine, which is to be developed by the Siberia-based Vektor Institute, Russia's minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said.

Russia will begin mass vaccination of people at risk against the coronavirus after November or December, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Russia will start COVID-19 vaccine post-registration trials later this week, Murashko also said.

Over 20 percent of the population in 11 Russian regions have developed immunity against the coronavirus, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies have the capability to manufacture some 30-40 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and Kiev is holding negotiations on the matter with international partners, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

The European Commission will allocate 400 million Euros ($477.5 million) in guarantees to the global COVAX Facility, a mechanism designed to accelerate the development and fair distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, to ensure the future vaccine's supplies reach low- and middle-income countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Canadian government has reached a preliminary agreement with the US biotechnology firm Novavax to import 76 million doses of its novel coronavirus vaccine, the company said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canadians can be fully confident in the safety of the novel coronavirus vaccines approved by his government.

Cases of reinfection with the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 lung disease, underline the fallacy of the strategy of achieving herd immunity naturally, as well as point to the need for additional booster doses in neutralizing-antibody-inducing vaccines, Professor Santiago Mas-Coma, the president of the World Federation for Tropical Medicine and an expert member of the World Health Organization, told Sputnik.

The Italian government has stood by its decision to reopen schools after a high school in northern Italy was forced to shutter over a COVID-19 infection, media reported.

Only a fraction of mask wearers in England, Scotland and Wales maintain them the right way, with the majority forgetting to change single-use face coverings or not washing washable ones, a poll out Monday found.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to health services in nine out of 10 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, adding that low- and middle-income countries have faced the greatest difficulty.

India's GDP has contracted by a record 23.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 financial year, which ended on June 30, due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, marking the largest year-on-year drop since record-keeping began in 1966, the Indian Statistics Ministry said.

Turkey's economy contracted by almost 10 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

Data showing a slight monthly increase in July air cargo shipments over previous months nevertheless falls short of signaling a fledgling rebound from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Passenger traffic via the new car bridge from Russia to China across the Amur River will not be launched as planned on Tuesday due to COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Amur Region government told Sputnik.

The founder of fraudulent COVID-19 relief fund that charged small businesses $1,000 or more for reservations to guarantee payments of up to $15,000 pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and misleading the US Small business Administration (SBA), the Justice Department said.

Participants of the anti-coronavirus protests in Germany that took place last week were affected by disinformation, which, however, should not be overestimated, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter told reporters.