Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 852,000, over 25.5 million cases of infection were detected, and over 16.8 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 25,572,216, including 852,405 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,055,569, including 184,114 fatalities and 2,184,825 recoveries.

Almost three in four adults worldwide have expressed their willingness to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 if available, a fresh poll produced by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) found.

Tehran is considering the option of purchasing a foreign vaccine against COVID-19 despite developing its own, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, has undergone all necessary certification procedures in Chile and will soon be supplied to the market, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik.

Berlin's Senate Department for Health Care and Equality on Tuesday passed an ordinance for compulsory wearing of face masks at gatherings of more than 100 people.

Austria will host winter tourism under certain epidemiological conditions in light of the pandemic, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

The Czech Republic is obliging its nationals to wear face masks from September 1 again.

Greek authorities have imposed quarantine at a migrant center for unsupervised minors in the southeastern city of Vyronas due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said.

The start of the academic year in Greece has been postponed to September 14 as an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Niki Kerameus, the minister of education and religious affairs, said.

Belarus and Russia have agreed to develop a stage-by-stage travel resumption program, the Belarusian Transport Ministry said.

The White House resumes on September 12 public tours after a six-month hiatus with COVID-19-related restrictions in place, the Office of the First Lady announced.

Japan will ease coronavirus-related entry restrictions for citizens of Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Taiwan who have a long-term stay or residence permit starting from September 8

Nations need to aid the global airline industry by easing novel coronavirus-related border closings amid a 91.1 percent drop in international air travel in July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Germany is expected to reach its pre-crisis economy level in 2022, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said.

Nearly 30 percent of US workers fear layoffs or pay cuts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, nearly twice the level reported last year, a Gallup poll revealed.

Seventy percent of voting-age Americans want the US government to provide a second one-time COVID-19 relief check of at least $900, another new Gallup poll revealed.

The GDP of Latin America's largest economy, Brazil, has contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to burn through the country.

More than 50,000 people in Japan have lost their jobs temporarily or completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The Trump administration hopes to strike by next week an agreement with Congress for a new coronavirus relief bill worth $500 billion after weeks of rejecting Democrats' demands for a relief package worth more than four times as much, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

US President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday more government aid to the airlines industry badly hurt by the pandemic-induced decline in demand.

South Korea has approved a draft budget for 2021, which entails a record deficit of 8.2 percent amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

Pope Francis reiterated his call to write off the debts of the world's poorest countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.