Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 880,000, over 26.9 million cases of infection were detected, and over 18 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 26,951,838, including 880,779 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,262,989, including 188,711 fatalities and 2,302,187 recoveries.

Georgia is considering reducing the period of mandatory quarantine for those arriving in the country from abroad from 12 to eight days, Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze said. As of now, only people arriving from Germany France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are not required to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

Coronavirus restrictions in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria will start to be eased in one week, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said on Sunday. According to the Victoria government website, the first step of restriction easing will include expanded social interaction. The second step will include "social bubbles," visitors and a staged return of education, as well as the reopening of outdoor pools and playgrounds.

At the same time, the easing of restrictions will be subject to review at least every two weeks and could be changed if the epidemiological situation worsens.

The majority of the Russian capital's residents will be vaccinated against COVID-19 within several months, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday, adding that though the disease is not yet gone, the city passed the peak lightly.

Israel's death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 1,000. The country has registered five new deaths bringing the number of fatalities to 1,012, the Health Ministry reported. Meanwhile, the number of those infected has increased to more than 130,000.

Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 125,000, showing a weekly increase of more than 5,000 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, 907 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil; the country's total death toll now stands at 125,521. Meanwhile, Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 4,092,832.

Japan's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 72,700, as 451 new infections have been reported over the past 24 hours, the NHK broadcaster said. The update brings the country's tally to 72,751. Meanwhile the death toll from the disease has grown by eight to 1,382.