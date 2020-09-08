Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 890,000, over 27.2 million cases of infection were detected, and over 18.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 27,208,206, including 889,989 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,292,206, including 189,095 fatalities and 2,315,995 recoveries.

India has overtaken Brazil in terms of COVID-19 cases to become the world's second worst-hit country, as the total of confirmed infections has surpassed 4.2 million.

The COVID-19 outbreak will not be the last pandemic and the world has to be better prepared for future outbreaks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with Chinese authorities on international approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO assistant director general for access to medicines and health products, said.

Discussions are ongoing with India on joining the COVAX Facility, a World Health Organization-led initiative to accelerate the development and distribution of an effective vaccine against COVID-19, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said.

Russia's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector will complete the clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19 on September 30, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said

The immunization of Russian volunteers taking part in the post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine will start later this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko got inoculated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine and is feeling well, the prime minister's spokeswoman Alexandra Isaeva told Sputnik.

The Cypriot authorities are hoping to lift the coronavirus disease-related travel restrictions on arrivals from Russia in the near future, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the government is continually monitoring the epidemiological situation.

France's northern departments have banned all events bringing together over 5,000 people, given the coronavirus disease has renewed its pace in the country in recent weeks, media reported.

Vietnam has resumed transport communication, including air traffic, with the city of Da Nang on Monday following the epidemiological situation in the resort city being taken under control, the government said.

Morocco has locked down and imposed a curfew in Casablanca, the country's major port city and one of the largest financial centers in Africa, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Russia's foreign trade dropped by 16 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of the year, the head of the Federal Customs Service, Vladimir Bulavin, told reporters.

Moscow is ranked third on the list of cities around the world with the most effective and balanced economic policy during the COVID-19 pandemic, only behind Seoul and Shanghai, the Moscow-based High school of Economics (HSE) said.

Almost 500 businesses went bankrupt in Japan due to the economic hardships caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic since February, media reported.

Russia has delivered to 35 foreign nations test systems and reagents for conducting as many as 900,000 COVID-19 tests, Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said