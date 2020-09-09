Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 894,000, over 27.4 million cases of infection were detected, and over 18.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 27,414,048, including 894,012 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,314,282, including 189,400 fatalities and 2,333,583 recoveries.

The second batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for civil circulation is already being produced by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Rosdravnadzor) will maintain control over the treatment, the head of the institute, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

The last group of Russian volunteers taking part in the trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, and they are all feeling fine, public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

Global pharmaceutical companies should ensure that besides efficiency and short-term evidence of safety, the vaccines they produce do not cause adverse effects in the long-term prospect, and the international regulators should require this evidence, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "cautiously optimistic" that a safe and effective vaccine for the novel strain of the coronavirus will be available by the end of 2020.

The Japanese government allocated 671.4 billion Yen ($6.3 billion) to secure the purchase of 280 million doses vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

The Tokyo-based Farmroid company has developed a robot that can kill the coronavirus on surfaces by emitting strong ultra-violet (UV) rays, media reported.\

South Korea is expected to mass-produce commercial COVID-19 antibody-based treatment later in September, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Kwon Jun-wook, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

Russia is still living through the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there is no question of the second one, chief epidemiology expert contracted by the Health Ministry, Nikolay Briko, said.

Nearly 50,000 children went through the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia in the first six months of 2020, half of them had a mild form of the disease, 32 percent were asymptomatic, and only 0.2 percent had a severe form, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

The transmission of the novel coronavirus in Canada is on the rise and the increase in cases is not a good sign, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.

Georgia has registered a record 45 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,729, the governmental's website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed.

France's Scientific Council is in favor of cutting the self-imposed quarantine for possible COVID-19 virus carriers from 14 to seven days, Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter broadcaster.

Russia's gross domestic product will decline less than 4 percent this year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

France's GDP is expected to decrease by some 9 percent this year, an unprecedented drop driven by the coronavirus pandemic and related decrease in economic activity, the INSEE national statistic agency announced, confirming its previous estimate made earlier in July.

Plunging commercial real estate rates due to the novel coronavirus crisis cut US President Donald Trump's net worth by $600 million in the past year, Forbes reported.

The UK National Health Service's (NHS) laboratories are not coping with processing COVID-19 tests, as they have reached "the critical pinch-point," Sarah-Jane Marsh, the director of testing at NHS Test and Trace, said, offering her apologies for the situation.

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) has allocated 60 million Euros ($70.8 million) to 207 ground-breaking innovation projects and ventures from over 30 countries as part of the EU's measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.