Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 911,000, almost 28.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 19 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 28,273,312, including 911,376 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,419,545, including 192,448 fatalities and 2,403,511 recoveries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested jokingly that Sputnik news agency be renamed to Sputnik V, after Russia's vaccine against COVID-19.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency, said she had been inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and felt well on day two.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) officially confirmed an agreement with the Brazilian state of Bahia to deliver 50 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

India has confirmed 96,551 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the beginning of the outbreak, with the total number of those infected having reached 4,562,414, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Austrian authorities will tighten measures throughout the country to combat the spread of coronavirus due to the continuing increase in the number of new infection cases starting from September 14, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The Minsk International Airport expects Russian airlines Aeroflot and Utair to resume regular flights to Belarus starting October 1, the head of the airport, Vyacheslav Khoroneko, said.

The UK economy has again shown some signs of recovery in July, when it grew by 6.6 percent, although the increase is still well below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.

Olivier De Schutter, the UN rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, urged the world leaders to adopt improved social protection measures, as over 170 million people were at risk of falling into poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic-related hardships.

Iran will utilize the experience of conducting an electoral campaign in the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic when conducting the 2021 presidential vote, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said.

Japan is set to cooperate with an independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the global COVID-19 response, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.