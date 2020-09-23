Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 966,000, over 31.4 million cases of infection were detected, and over 21.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 31,424,898, including 966,776 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,882,969, including 200,477 fatalities and 2,615,974 recoveries.

Russia is absolutely open and committed to a partnership in the fight against the coronavirus, and proposes to hold an online conference on vaccines with the participation of states interested in cooperation in the creation of vaccines against COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are so confident about its safety that they will not seek full legal protection from potential liability claims, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

Those over 80 years old are recommended to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said. A separate clinical study is needed to include pregnant women in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Gintsburg said.

Around 2,500 volunteers have received the first component of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine during the post-registration trials, and no significant complications have been registered, Gintsburg said. None of those who have already been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine have reported any allergic reaction, he said.

The Russian Health Ministry will register the coronavirus vaccine from the Vector research center ” EpiVacCorona ” by October 15, the consumer health watchdog said

Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announced that his country launched phase 3 trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed that developed a coronavirus drug Areplivir intends to release a new and improved version of the medication next year, the company's executive director Andrey Mladentsev told Sputnik.

Millions of people in the United States may have to pay for COVID-19 vaccination contrary to the plans of the authorities to make the shots free, as government-funded Medicare health insurance for the elderly does not cover the costs of drugs approved for emergency use, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus registered across the world over the past week ” almost 2 million infections ” which marks the highest number in a single week so far.

The Holy Kinot of Athos, the high governing council of Greece's landmark monastic community, has introduced coronavirus-related restrictions on the holy mount, Greek state-run news agency AMNA reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a set of new restrictions for England, citing the spike in the coronavirus hospitalizations. According to the prime minister, hospitalizations in England have more than doubled recently.

Finland will reintroduce border controls with Estonia due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the Baltic nation on September 28, where daily COVID-19 coronavirus infection rates continue to rise, Finnish Interior Minister Maria Osihalo said.

Airline passengers need to be systematically tested for the novel coronavirus before embarking on any flights, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that there is a need for reforms of multilateral international organizations, including the United Nations, which became obvious amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists of the North-Caucasus Federal University in Russia's Stavropol Region have come across a compound effective in treating neuroblastoma when searching for coronavirus-neutralizing substances, the university said.

The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last crisis to confront humanity, so the international community should unite to prepare for even bigger global challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Beijing rejects accusations by the United States of being responsible for the current outbreak of the COVID-19, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for elderly people due to the widespread restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video message to the UN General Assembly.

China will provide another $15 million to the UN coronavirus humanitarian response program and support a number of other initiatives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed launching an initiative on cooperation in Northeast Asia on the control of infectious diseases, which could include North Korea, along with China, Japan, Mongolia.

The United States needs another round of fiscal stimulus to cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic as economic uncertainties remain overwhelming, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in a congressional hearing.