Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 979,000, over 33 million cases of infection were detected, and over 22 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 32,039,142, including 979,388 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 6,954,456, including 202,404 fatalities and 2,670,256 recoveries.

Tehran is in talks with Russia and China on their coronavirus vaccines, but US sanctions remain an obstacle, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Sputnik.

Those inoculated with EpiVacCorona, which is to become Russia's second registered vaccine against the coronavirus, will be recommended to receive a booster shot no more frequently than once in three years, the chief of Novosibirsk-based state research center Vector said.

The flight crew of Expedition 64 to the International Space Station (ISS) will not be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of their October 14 liftoff, Commander Sergey Ryzhikov said.

Russian Gamaleya research institute began trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus among senior citizens and other at-risk groups, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Chief Kirill Dmitriev said.

Russia has received requests for 1.2 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, RDIF's Dmitriev said. The RDIF expects the monthly production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 to reach 10 million doses by the end of December.

The COVID-19 test system jointly developed by Russia and Japan can be adapted to look for other types of viruses, RDIF's Dmitriev also said.

Russian biotechnology company Biocad told Sputnik that it would produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya research center and was also set to launch production of a dry vaccine.

More than 60 percent of Russian citizens are not ready to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to be able to go abroad if vaccination becomes a mandatory condition for travel, according to the results of a recent poll by travel service website Tutu.

The first coronavirus vaccine available to EU citizens should appear in March of next year, Belgian Health Minister Maggie de Block said.

India has confirmed 86,508 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of COCVID-19 patients, with the total number of those infected having reached 5,732,518, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Some EU nations are now experiencing a greater increase in COVID-19 cases than in March, so it is vital to take action and avert a repeat of the full-blown crisis, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the UK over the past day was 6,634, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, Public Health England said.

The municipality of Israel's Tel Aviv has decorated the Uprise sculpture with pictures of people wearing medical masks in an attempt to draw public attention to the need for wearing protective gear in light of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a return to coronavirus-related restrictions in the country would be a very unwelcome scenario, calling on the people to stay on guard.

US President Donald Trump has no intent to shut the economy down again over the COVID-19, even as a study shows that 90 percent of the population may be vulnerable to the virus, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said.

The authorities of the French city of Marseille have expressed disagreement with the government's decision to impose fresh coronavirus-related restrictions and asked the government to give the city 10 days before introducing them to see if the spread of the virus slows down, First Deputy Mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the tensions in the world rather than smooth them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the debate of the UN Security Council on international peace and security.