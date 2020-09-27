Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) The global toll of the coronavirus cases has reached 32,647,857, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes 990,586 coronavirus-related deaths and 22,534,409 recoveries worldwide.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases and deaths, 7,055,279 and 204,112, respectively.

India again reported the world's largest single-day increase in the number of cases, 85,362. This brought the country's total case count to 5,903,933, which is the second to the US.

India's death toll has increased by now 1,089 and reached 93,379, the third larges to the US and Brazil, where 140,537 deaths have been confirmed so far.

Brazil's cumulative case count continues to stand the third, currently close to 4.7 million.

In Russia, where the toll of cases is currently the world's fourth highest, 1,143,571, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said that the continuous spread of the virus was due to people's non-observance of preventive measures.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus again and is due to have a control test this coming Monday.

Armenia signed an agreement with the COVAX Facility to purchase 600,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine, with a total cost of approximately $6.3 million or about $10.5 per one dose, the Armenian Health Ministry said.

Russia's Vector research center plans to release two modifications of its coronavirus vaccine ” Russia's second ” into civic use, the center's director, Rinat Maksyutov, said.

According to Maksyutov, the center plans to complete a study on how its vaccine affects pregnant women and children by mid-December.

On a non-vaccine related note, the Vector chief revealed that a person might develop lifelong immunity against COVID-19 if they survived a severe sort of the disease.

According to Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya research center, which has developed the pioneer coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, those who have recovered from COVID-19 are likely to develop post-vaccination antibodies faster than those who had not come in contact with the virus.

Peru has extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency until October 31 and may extend it until the end of the year, President Martin Vizcarra said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered the government to toughen the coronavirus-related restrictions, including by introducing a set of penalties for non-compliance. The fines will first be applied in Greater Tehran and next in other major cities across the country.

The health minister of the Australian state of Victoria, Jenny Mikakos, stepped down amid a hotel quarantine scheme scandal. A day before, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews accused Mikakos of being partially responsible for that the program of hotel-based quarantine for foreign arrivals was significantly over-financed.

In London, a mass anti-lockdown demonstration on the Trafalgar Square for the second consecutive Saturday has grown into clashes with police. Multiple officers and protesters were injured. Ten people were detained.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called in his address to the 75th UN General Assembly on all countries to release all available information about COVID-19, including where the virus came from. He said the UK would use its upcoming G7 presidency to promote a new five-point plan aimed at increasing the global preparedness and resilience against future pandemics.