Latest on Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The global toll of the coronavirus cases has reached 32,925,668, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes 995,414 coronavirus-related deaths and 22,771,206 recoveries worldwide.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases and deaths, 7,093,285 and 204,606, respectively. Over 45,000 cases have been confirmed in the past day alone.

India again reported a record single-day increase of over 88,600 new cases. This brought the country's total case count to 5,992,532, which is the second largest to the US.

India's death toll has increased by 1,124 and now reached 94,503, the third largest to the US and Brazil, where 141,406 deaths have been confirmed so far.

Brazil's cumulative case count continues to stand the third, currently over 4.7 million, with more than 28,000 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.

In Russia, where the toll of cases is currently the world's fourth highest, 1,151,483, 7,867 new cases were recorded since the day before. The Russian death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 99 to a total of 20,324 fatalities, which is a mid-tier on the global scale.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, more than 3,000 residents of the Russian capital have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The reported dynamics from South America showed several new landmark statistics, with the total case count of Peru and Colombia hitting 800,000 and Argentina's hitting 700,000.

 In Europe, Poland again reported a high number of new cases, continuing the dynamic of the weekend. Polish health authorities have detected 1,350 new cases over the past day, which brought the country's total case count to 87,330, including 2,432 deaths.

In the United Kingdom, fears are that the true number of coronavirus cases at meat-processing factories might be as many as over 30 times higher than reported, The Guardian reported, citing an investigation by the Pirc consultancy firm.

France has reported over 11,000 new coronavirus cases, marking a continuous deterioration of the epidemiological situation for already a few weeks now. The French toll of cases has reached 538,569, including 31,727 deaths.

A coronavirus-related curfew will be lifted in the Australian state of Victoria, the country's COVID-19 epicenter, from Monday as part of an easing of the state's lockdown, Premier Daniel Andrews announced.

Celebrations for the 65-th anniversary of Russia's Kazakh-located Baikonur space field on October 4 were canceled due to the pandemic. The celebration was already once postponed, from June 2 to October 4, for the same reason.

Turkmenistan, on the other hand, held a military parade to mark its Independence Day despite the effective coronavirus-related restrictions, albeit the turnout of spectators and guests was significantly lower than in pre-COVID-19 years. 

