Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.029 million, over 34.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 24.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 34,706,736, including 1,029,823 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 7,345,544, including 208,863 fatalities and 2,873,369 recoveries.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in India has surpassed 100,000.

Speculation soared over the condition of infected US President Donald Trump.

White House physician Sean Conley gave a press briefing outside the Walter Reed Military Medical Center where he said Trump was doing "very well" was improving.

However, a source familiar with Trump's health situation told reporters shortly after the briefing that the president's vital signs were concerning over the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, at the doctors' news briefing, Conley appeared to give no clarity about whether Trump had been given supplemental oxygen. Responding to a reporter's question about whether Trump has needed any supplemental oxygen at all, Conley only reiterated that he had not needed any over the course of the day.

Two sources told The New York Times that Trump had had trouble breathing and was on supplemental oxygen on Friday while still at the White House, before flying out to the hospital.

Not long after reports of concerns over Trump's health grabbed headlines, the president made a post on tweeted that he was indeed "feeling well."

Trump's treatment involves remdesivir and artificial antibody treatment REGN-COV2, despite still murky evidence backing their effectiveness in treating the disease.

Remdisivir, originally developed as a malaria drug, was promoted by Trump in the early stages of the pandemic as a "game-changer" but speculation remains over whether it helps treat coronavirus patients.

REGN-COV2, developed by the UK-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is designed to replicate the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies.

However, data indicating it treats COVID-19 is only based on the results of only 275 trial patients, while the drug had only began t be administered in limited numbers in the UK, ITV news channel reported.

Elsewhere, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the deliveries of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

The vaccination of some 2,000 Venezuelan volunteers will start in the upcoming days.

Canada is loosening the travel restrictions for some extended family members of Canadian citizens, international students and other groups of foreign nationals, Canadian cabinet ministers told reporters.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced plans to introduce a new fine to target individuals who try to conceal their COVID-19 infection, according to the website of the Iranian presidency on Saturday.

"Those who hide their disease should be fined," Rouhani said during a meeting of Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, as quoted by the presidential website.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said in a statement on Saturday that all Senate floor activity would be delayed until after October 19.

"On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th," McConnell wrote in a statement.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, his wife said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko said that he had contracted the virus and would be treated at home.

"Petro Oleksiyovych has been admitted to one of the Kiev hospitals that treat coronavirus patients. Despite the fact that my husband has double pneumonia, he has a strong will and is demonstrating it in the fight against the disease. He strictly adheres to the prescribed treatment protocol," Maryna Poroshenko said in a video message, posted by the ex-president's European Solidarity party on Facebook.