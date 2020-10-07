Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.046 million, over 35.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 24.8 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 35,632,890, including 1,046,325 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 7,485,331, including 210,616 fatalities and 2,935,160 recoveries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed confidence that Russia would soon develop its third vaccine against COVID-19 during a meeting with leaders of Russian parliamentary factions.

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) expert panel has asked pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to present a revised protocol for conducting the second and third phases of the Sputnik V vaccine's clinical trials in the country, a government official said.

China has entered preliminary discussion with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the potential participation of its vaccines in the emergency use listing, Dr. Socorro Escalante, adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office, said.

Russia has shared with the World Health Organization (WHO) the data obtained during phase I and II of the clinical trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the WHO's Escalante also said.

The Qatari Health Ministry is in talks with the world's largest pharmaceutical companies developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus as it plans to cover the immunization needs of the nation as soon as possible, Abdullatif al-Khal, the head of the country's National Strategic Group on COVID-19 and the Infectious Diseases Division at Hamad Medical Corporation, said.

Predictions that the spread of COVID-19 will slow down in warm weather did not come true, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical works of Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said.

The Kremlin does not see that the Russian authorities' response measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus include elements of a potential lockdown and the national economy is not shutting down, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced new coronavirus-related measures, including a suspension of transport cards of pensioners and school children, pointing to the deteriorating epidemiological situation.

The Italian government will extend the state of COVID-19 emergency until January 31, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

Wearing face masks has become obligatory in all premises of the German parliament, Bundestag, starting from Tuesday, according to the statement on the parliament's website.

The Brazilian government is extending the entry ban for foreigners into the country through land and maritime borders for another 30 days as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Japan has agreed to allow business people from South Korea to enter the country without the necessity of spending 14 days in quarantine due to COVID-19 starting October 8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Global GDP is expected to shrink by 4.8 percent in 2020 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a fresh report, adding that a 4.9 percent rise is expected next year.

Most of the European companies in Russia, which have been affected to some extent by the coronavirus pandemic, expect their business activity to recover in 2021, according to the joint survey by the Association of European Businesses (AEB) and GfK-Rus research institute.

Travel restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus have affected around 800,000 people working at sea and around half of them have been trapped on vessels for months in violation of international labor norms, Rupert Colville, the spokesman for the UN high commissioner for human rights, said.

More than 70 percent of Russian citizens are afraid of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, Valery Fedorov, the director general of the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), said.

Twitter flagged a post from President Donald Trump on Tuesday that claims the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is less lethal than the seasonal flu.

Fading recovery prospects for air travel this winter threatens global airlines with a severe cash crunch and further downsizing, unless governments step in to help the industry survive the novel coronavirus pandemic intact, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) decision to appoint two co-chairs to the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness & Response (IPPR) back in July was expedited in order to prevent delays, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, underscoring that the panel is independent and impartial.