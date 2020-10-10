Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.064 million, almost 36.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 25.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 36,694,318, including 1,064,204 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 7,635,052, including 213,158 fatalities and 3,021,252 recoveries.

Russia's partners from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be among the first countries to receive Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Katherine O'Brien, the director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said that regulators did not need to wait for the final results of phase 3 clinical trials to list the vaccines for emergency use, but can use interim data instead.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) of the WHO laid out recommendations on the immunization of the population from the coronavirus and said that health workers and elderly people should be prioritized, O'Brien also said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed US biotechnology company Moderna's pledge not to enforce patent rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate during the ongoing pandemic.

The WHO expects to find out the details about the vaccine volumes that China will provide under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) international program by the beginning of the next week, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said

China has officially joined the WHO-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he works to fast-track the approval of Regeneron, an antibody drug developed by pharmaceutical companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly for coronavirus treatment.

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) said that it had not received any reports about adverse reactions from antiviral drug favipiravir, the possibility of which was previously reported by the PharmaCOVID information center.

Russia has registered 12,126 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and this new single-day record increase brings the cumulative case total to 1,272,238, the national coronavirus response center said.

Russia has not yet reached its peak of the second wave of COVID-19, Russian virology expert Anatoly Altstein told Sputnik, adding that the daily number of new infections may climb to 15,000.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and governing mayors of major German cities agreed on Friday that the country needs to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions to limit the pandemic's impact.

Hospitals and intensive care facilities in the French capital of Paris have recently been heavily loaded by patients due to the renewed surge in COVID-19 in the country, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

Canada is at tipping point in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a briefing. On Thursday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said that it had identified 2,436 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that next week would be decisive in the situation with the coronavirus spread, and if the restrictions are observed, there will be a chance to stabilize the situation without additional measures.

Moscow authorities discuss the possible closure of night clubs, bars and karaoke halls amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

Owners of sport halls have gathered in the French capital of Paris to protest against the fresh restrictive measures implemented by the city's administration amid resurgence of coronavirus pandemic across France, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

US President Donald Trump has approved a revised coronavirus stimulus package and wants to make a deal with rival Democrats in Congress, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said.

The White House is preparing a new $1.8 trillion COVID-19 relief offer, its largest proposal to date in the long-running negotiations with congressional Democrats, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) wants to see the international mission, which is being set up to jointly investigate and identify the zoonotic origin of the novel coronavirus, to begin their work virtually before being deployed to China, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO emergencies program, said.

The 2020 Nobel Peace prize received by the UN World food Programme (WFP) is a recognition of the humanitarian organization's extraordinary effort to deliver aid to communities across the globe even during the coronavirus pandemic, WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri said at a briefing in Geneva.

The effectiveness of the coronavirus contact-tracing app the UK government launched two weeks ago was questioned after claims that it had only sent one alert about an outbreak in a venue, despite being downloaded millions of times, media reported.