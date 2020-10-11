Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) - The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.069 million and over 37 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has been exceeding the record registered in May for the second day in a row, with 12,846 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the response center said on Saturday, adding that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,285,084.

India has confirmed 73,272 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours thus continuing to register the world's largest daily increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, with the total number of those infected having reached 6,979,424, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The United States remains the most infected country, with over 7.6 million cases and 213,860 deaths.

In Brazil, the daily tally was over 27,000 new cases, according to its Health Ministry.

The Trump administration has signed an agreement with biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to develop and secure 100,000 doses of a cocktail antibody treatment for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Health and Human Services said in a press release.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has started talks with Bolivia on the deliveries of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to the Latin American nation, Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan said.

Poland, starting Saturday, is re-introducing mandatory mask wearing amid a surge in new cases. The prime minister also introduced a two-hour morning slot when only the elderly can enter shops.

The Canadian government is extending a number of support programs amid a second round of shutdowns in response to new coronavirus cases, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

In Mexico, the Health Ministry increased the health hazard alert in seven regions from moderate to high.

Iranian authorities introduced a $1.6 fine for those not wearing a mask in public places.

Thailand is tightening control at the borders with Malaysia and Myanmar. The country's military said it was particularly concerned with illegal migrants from Myanmar, which is experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, when giving a speech at a military parade on Saturday, wished neighboring South Koreans to overcome the COVID-19 health crisis and recalled that North Korea has not recorded any cases so far due to its citizens remaining vigilant and observing all necessary precautions. He stressed that the country's health system would not have handled the stress of the pandemic if not for the "patriotic" and responsible way in which North Koreans responded to the problem.

In Russia, research has shown that consumers have en masse switched to online shopping for food, clothes and other daily items in the wake of this spring's lockdown.