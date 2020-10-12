Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The COVID-19 global tally stands at over 37 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Almost 26 million patients have recovered since the onset of the pandemic, and nearly 1.1 million have died.

India is fast catching up with the United States in terms of overall COVID-19 cases as it continues to see the largest daily rise in infections.

On Sunday, the second most populous country's case tally topped 7 million after over 74,300 new infections were confirmed.

By comparison, the US has registered over 54,600 infections in the past 24 hours, updating its tally to over 7.7 million cases, the largest in the world.

In Brazil, the third worst-hit country, the COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 150,000 after another 559 patients have died. In total, the country has confirmed over 5 million cumulative cases.

Russia, which is the fourth on the list, continues to see a record rise in new cases for a third day in a row, exceeding its May highs. On Sunday, the country reported 13,634 new cases, updating its cumulative tally to 1,298,718. The largest increase was detected in the capital of Moscow, where 4,501 new cases were registered.

Countries across Europe continue to reimpose certain restrictions amid fears that the virus can collide with influenza and other diseases in the fall.

Ukrainian universities are temporarily switching to remote learning amid coronavirus outbreaks among staff and students, the head of the parliament's committee on national health, Mihail Radutsky, said.

South Korea, in contrast, relaxes social distancing rules as daily coronavirus cases drop to an average of 60, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

US President Donald Trump is no longer shedding the coronavirus and is not a transmission risk to others, White House physician Sean Conley said.

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported, citing sources, that Trump mulled doing a Superman stunt when leaving the Walter Reed military hospital following his coronavirus treatment.

The US leader reportedly wanted to rip open his button-down shirt to reveal a Superman t-shirt underneath when he was discharged from the hospital.