Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.083 million, almost 38 million cases of infection were detected, and over 26.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 37,984,579, including 1,083,216 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 7,836,680, including 215,549 fatalities and 3,106,769 recoveries.

The existence of several different vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, thanks to which it will be possible to vaccinate a wide variety of population groups, depending on medical indications, will be the factor that will ultimately stop the coronavirus infection pandemic, Russian academy of Sciences President Alexander Sergeyev said.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V requires the approval of its developer, Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, before its distribution, regardless of the production site, the institute's head, Alexander Gintsburg, said.

The trials of Sputnik V on volunteers aged over 60 are set to be completed in mid-2021, and after that the vaccine will be tested on children, Gamaleya's Gintsburg also said.

Russia is ready to share with Anthony Fauci, Director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases all necessary information about its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, to dispel his concerns about its safety, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN.

Acceptance of a COVID-19 vaccine by US adults plunged by 11 percentage points in late September from a month earlier, with half of those surveyed saying they would refuse to be vaccinated, a Gallup poll revealed.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in Norway will be free of charge and might begin as early as in the beginning of the coming year, Norwegian Health Minister Bent Hoie said.

India may receive COVID-19 vaccines from several sources by early 2021, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Uruguay has reserved 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 20 percent of the population, El Observador newspaper reported, citing Secretary of the Presidency Alvaro Delgado.

Johnson & Johnson is pausing its coronavirus vaccine clinical trials as one of the patients is exhibiting "unexplained" symptoms, the company said in a statement.

The World Health Organization believes that safety in research is crucial and is pleased to see developers acting by the rules, the WHO spokesperson told Sputnik regarding Johnson & Johnson suspending its vaccine trials.

A nationwide US study of promising treatments seeks volunteers hospitalized with COVID-19 to determine which therapies merit advancement to larger clinical trials, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said it planned to launch a new COVID-19 antigen test by the end of the year.

Facebook banned ads that discourage people from taking vaccines while announcing a separate campaign backing seasonal flu-shot to help mitigate the threat from COVID-19, the company said.

There is not yet global second wave of the coronavirus infection, as the world is still facing the first wave that started in early 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) European Region Health Emergencies Coordinator Dorit Nitzan said.

Russia has registered 13,868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 yesterday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the country's coronavirus response center said.

Daily growth in the number of COVID-19 patients in Russia will continue for another 20 days, through the first ten days of November, Aleksandr Gorelov, the deputy head of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at the national consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

Russia's average coronavirus incidence totaled eight per 100,000 people over the past week against 54 per 100,000 in Israel and to 22 per 100,000 in the United Kingdom, Anna Popova, the head of the public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said

Almost 90 percent of hospital beds that were reserved for the coronavirus patients have been filled, Russian Deputy Heath Minister Oleg Gridnev said.

Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor did not find traces of the novel coronavirus on food products, a Rospotrebnadzor spokesperson told Sputnik.

A young man from the Dominican Republic with permanent residence in Italy has practically created a new hotbed of COVID-19 in the country's north, having infected at least 126 people by this point, Italian epidemiologist Fabrizio Faggiano said.

The heads of EU member states have jointly set up common health measures for travel in the wake of the renewed spread of COVID-19 across the European area, which they seek to curb, the European Commission announced.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree introducing new restrictive measures to counter COVID-19 in Italy. According to the decree, face masks are obligatory everywhere outdoors and also indoors in public places, as well as recommended at home.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was concerned over the rising coronavirus cases across Europe and urged EU countries to maintain epidemiological security measures to prevent a second COVID-19 lockdown.

The Czech government is tightening measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from October 14 and will ban gathering in groups of more than 6 people, Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Ukraine will extend the coronavrus quarantine until the end of the year, the cabinet decided.

The Greek authorities extended entry permission for up to 500 Russian citizens per week until October 25 if they have a negative coronavirus test, hotel voucher or documents that indicate their temporary residence in the country.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that most countries in the world will return to pre-coronavirus pandemic GDP levels by 2020, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said.

Eurozone's GDP in 2020 will weather the COVID-19 crisis better than previously expected and is forecast to fall by 8.3 percent versus the previous forecast of 10.2 percent, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook report.

Hotel owners have partially blocked traffic on the Ring Road in the French capital of Paris, demanding that authorities provide support packages to the crisis-hit industry after restrictive measures were intensified following a surge in COVID-19 infections, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The major global economies should cooperate in helping developing countries to recover after the COVID-19 crisis, the Group of 24 (G24) said in a statement.

Europeans want the European Union to prioritize environmental issues over the post-pandemic economic recovery over the next five years, a new poll commissioned by the Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe has found.

A new law that regulates remote work took effect in Spain as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis, according to the decree released by the Official Bulletin of Spain.

Finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are in close contact to respond as quickly and effectively to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the US Department of the Treasury said.

Russia will not impose "anything on anyone" regarding the response to the coronavirus pandemic but is open to cooperation with all foreign countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Sweden and Russia are cooperating successfully to combat COVID-19 pandemic and share relevant experience, Director-General of the Swedish National board of Health and Welfare Olivia Wigzell said.

Russia has been providing enormous support to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, WHO European Region Health Emergencies Coordinator Dorit Nitzan said.