Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world approached 1.095 million, over 38.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 26.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 38,744,784, including 1,094,979 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 7,962,046, including 217,497 fatalities and 3,155,826 recoveries.

Russia can register its third vaccine against the coronavirus in a month, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Results of studies on the third domestic vaccine against the coronavirus infection are expected by mid-December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research center Vector, will be launched after industrial volumes of the vaccine are produced, Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

Scientists at the Vernadsky Crimean Federal University have created a new COVID-19 vaccine that can be inhaled through the nose, biochemist Vladimir Oberemok, the head of the university's lab of cell technologies and DNA drugs, said.

The World Health Organization is looking forward to seeing more information and clinical trials data on all COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Russia, a spokesperson for the WHO Regional Office for Europe told Sputnik, after Russia granted a regulatory approval to its second COVID-19 vaccine.

The World Health Organization is in talks with Russia regarding its participation in the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility), a spokesperson for the WHO Regional Office for Europe told Sputnik.

Russia has registered 13,754 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record-high 14,231 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,354,163, the country's coronavirus response center said.

Projections suggest that prolonged relaxed COVID-19 policies could lead to daily mortality in January being four or five times higher than in April, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said. Europe can see the situation with COVID-19 improve in a couple of weeks if people wear masks, work from home and if social gatherings are controlled, Kluge also said.

The UK capital of London will move into tier 2 of the government's new three-tiered COVID-19 alert system from Saturday due to a recently observed surge in new cases, Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

France registered 30,621 new coronavirus cases over the past day, a new one-day high, the country's public health agency said.

Poland confirmed 8,099 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the single-day increase record for the second day in a row after Wednesday's 6,526 surge, the health ministry said.

Austria has confirmed 1,552 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since the start of the pandemic, and the overall tally surpassed 60,000, the country's interior ministry said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has increased by a record 919 and the overall number of infected reached 14,440 people, the governmental COVID-19 monitoring site said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has seen the measures that Russia is taking to respond to the pandemic and expects them to make an impact, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergencies officer of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said.

Moscow is introducing new rules for access to bars, clubs and dance halls between midnight and 6 a.m. amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov signed a decree banning visits to entertainment venues from midnight to 8 a.m. starting October 17 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Germany has put the Netherlands and mainland France on the list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 contagion over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the German government's crisis response center said.

Italy should counter the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 by shoring up control measures in public transport and schools, former Italian minister of health Girolamo Sirchia told Sputnik.

Some 14 million Americans have fallen back into poverty as the coronavirus pandemic throttles the economy, a Columbia University study revealed.

A global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is underway, but it is partial, uneven and marked by significant uncertainty, requiring relentless fiscal support, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

The fiscal and monetary measures, introduced by governments and central banks worldwide in order to rescue the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are worth almost $20 trillion, the IMF's Georgieva said.

The largest Swiss Christmas fair in the municipality of Montreux has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, the organizers of the fair announced.

China's containment of the coronavirus and its response to the pandemic has been integral to its economic recovery and ability to post growth for this year, the only country to do so, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

The United States is working on establishing international rules to restore international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The Latvian National Armed Forces have decided to not send humanitarian aid to Ukraine in October due to risks associated with COVID-19, Latvijas Radio reported, citing the country's army chaplain Elmars Plavins.

Search operations have been conducted in houses and offices of French Health Minister Olivier Veran and Director General of Health Jerome Salomon as part of the inquiry into French government's alleged mishandling of the health crisis, the RMC broadcaster reported.