Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.116 million, over 40.2 million cases of infection were detected, and over 27.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 40,246,655, including 1,116,060 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 8,180,502, including 219,891 fatalities and 3,234,183 recoveries.

Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will provide longer immunity than other vaccines due to its use of two injections and two different vectors, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will soon announce new agreements on supply of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Argentina and Peru, Dmitriev also said.

Russia is seeing interest in more than 1.2 billion doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, with about 200 million doses potentially going to Latin American countries, the RDIF's first deputy CEO Anatoly Braverman said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and New Delhi-based Mankind Pharma signed an agreement for the marketing and distribution of Sputnik V, the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, in India, financial newspaper Livemint reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The Russian capital of Moscow will launch large-scale immunization against the coronavirus in December or January, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The main advantages of EpiVacCorona, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, are its effectiveness, safety and simplicity of production, the center's Director-General Rinat Maksyutov said.

Russia is ready to exchange experience in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus and expects that European countries will also agree to this, the Russian parliament's upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said.

The COVAX initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) now includes 184 countries, with Ecuador and Uruguay as the most recent additions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, said that the UN health agency was expecting to be updated on a pause of the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's trial of its monoclonal antibody treatment for the coronavirus disease this or next week. Last week, Eli Lilly spokeswoman Molly McCully said that the treatment's trial was put on hold by health regulators due to its safety concerns.

The government of Slovenia has declared the coronavirus disease a nationwide epidemic effective from Monday as a resurgence in new cases hit an all-time high.

It is hard to predict how the next wave of the coronavirus may affect any one country, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said.

The next few weeks will be decisive in determining how well Europe tackles the second wave of COVID-19 , professor Jean-Luc Gala, the director of St-Luc Academic Hospital in Brussels, told Sputnik.

The Norwegian health authorities have detected a new mutation of the coronavirus with a higher transmission capacity in the central municipality of Trondheim, local chief physician Tove Rosstad told the NRK public broadcaster.

Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called non-essential travel from the United States through November 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi authorized on Monday the introduction of a nationwide curfew in light of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

Indoor social gatherings of more than six people and outdoor meetings of more than 12 individuals will be banned in Austria from Friday as the European country seeks to respond to a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Georgia is not going to reimpose the coronavirus-related state of emergency amid a huge spike in the infection rate, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.

Russia is certain that the investments into the energy sector globally will contract by 18-20 percent in 2020 due to the low hydrocarbon prices and the COVID-induced economic crisis, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

The White House has offered up to $1.9 trillion to make an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package with Democrat lawmakers in Congress and is hopeful the deal will be reached in 48 hours, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters,

The Russian government will allocate 35 billion rubles ($449.4 million) additionally to support unemployed people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mushustin said.

Experts from the Russian Security Council believe that the emergence of human-made viral infections is possible and therefore propose amendments to the national strategic planning documents, which should cover the biological security threat sources, the Security Council said.

Poland will launch a field hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the country's largest football arena, to treat coronavirus patients in light of the nation's worsening health crisis, Piotr Muller, a government spokesman, told the Polish public television.