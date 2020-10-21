Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.121 million, over 40.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 27.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 40,612,044, including 1,121,469 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 8,253,557, including 220,743 fatalities and 3,272,603 recoveries.

World Health Organization (WHO) Spokesperson Fadela Chaib told Sputnik that 46 coronavirus vaccine candidates are currently at the stage of clinical trials, of which 11 are already in Phase 3, which inspires optimism regarding safe and efficient immunization.

Russia intends to introduce to the international market other vaccines against the coronavirus apart from its first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced each month in Russia may increase five-fold from October to December, the Russian minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said.

The mass vaccination of Russian citizens with the domestically-produced Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 might start next month, Vasily Ignatiev, the CEO of pharmaceutical company R-Pharm, one of the vaccine's producers, said. Russia can launch mass vaccination against COVID-19 already in November, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, confirmed to Sputnik.

Thousands of doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V are already available and currently used for immunization of healthcare staffers working with coronavirus patients in the so-called red zone, Gamaleya chief Gintsburg told Sputnik.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine for animals has not shown any side effects in trials, the Veterinary and Life journal of the Russian federal veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, reported.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it will invest £33.6 million ($43.5 million) to fund the so-called human challenge trials, in which healthy individuals will be deliberately exposed to the novel coronavirus after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with the aim of speeding up research.

The Swedish public is among the least likely in the world to take extra measures to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19, according to a fresh poll published by YouGov.

US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and German company BioNTech SE have announced on Tuesday that they will conduct combined phase 1 and 2 trials of their mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 in Japan, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The United Kingdom reported 21,331 new cases on Tuesday ” the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Community of Madrid does not rule out the possibility of a curfew as a way to curb COVID-19 infections, the Spanish region's health advisor, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, said.

The UK government's curfew that forces restaurants and pubs to close at 10:00 p.m. [21:00 GMT] should be lifted in London now that the city has been placed in tier 2 of England's new three-tiered COVID-19 alert level system, the mayor of the UK capital, Sadiq Khan, said, adding that scrapping the curfew would help businesses survive the pandemic.

The Dutch government has exempted journalists from coronavirus travel restrictions and certain quarantine rules to carry out news-gathering functions.

Hong Kong is set to relax its COVID-19 measures and allow gatherings for some activities such as weddings and organized tours, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Russia has managed to avert the shock and collapse from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assured.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced terrorists to actively go online and take into account the isolation factor in recruitment, Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the European Union's cybersecurity landscape over the past months due to government-imposed restrictive measures, such as quarantines, which have forced millions of people to work from home, shop online and engage in other internet activities that have sparked a surge in cybercrimes, the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) said.

The decline in Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in September slowed down to 3.3 percent year-on-year after falling by 3.7 percent in August, the Russian Economic Development Ministry estimates.

A study of more than 9,000 patients in US Veterans Administration (VA) hospitals showed COVID-19 patients dying at five times the rate of those being treated for flu, the Centers for Disease Control said in a report.

Russia has spent more than 142 billion rubles ($1.8 billion) on the fight against the coronavirus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

President of the European Council Charles Michel chaired a meeting on Tuesday among the heads of the European Union's key financial institutions to discuss the bloc's economic recovery from COVID-19.

Russia and the Council of Europe may prepare a joint statement on the work aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic on the platform of the council's institutions, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, said, adding that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric backed the idea.