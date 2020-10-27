Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.157 million, over 43.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 29 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 43,363,298, including 1,157,126 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 8,679,483, including 225,495 fatalities and 3,422,934 recoveries.

Russia's second registered vaccine EpiVacCorona is included in the recommendations of the health ministry for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V causes no side effects in 85 percent of those vaccinated, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine, said.

Russian pharmaceutical company Generium is launching the production of the domestically-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the country's industry and trade ministry announced

The clinical trials of the whole-virion vaccine against the coronavirus, which was developed by Russia's Chumakov Federal Scientific Center, are proceeding with no complications, the center's head, Aydar Ishmukhametov, said.

Bolivia plans to purchase Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

Preliminary results of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company have shown a sustainable immune reaction to the infection among elderly people, Financial Times reported, citing sources.

UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said that the program to find a vaccine against the novel coronavirus "is progressing well", but he does not expect the jab to be rolled out this year, as some reports claimed.

Indian citizens will be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free once the vaccine becomes available, Pratap Sarangi, the minister of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said.

The Venezuelan Scientific Research Institute (IVIC) discovered a medicine that contains molecule DR10 to combat COVID-19, Venezuela's President Nicola Maduro said on national channel Venezolana de Television, claiming that the medicine can eliminate 100 percent of the coronavirus infection.

Last week saw the highest number of COVID-19 infections so far and a concerning spike in cases in Europe and North America, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

There is no evidence of the increased transmissibility or mortality of the coronavirus disease, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said.

The response to the coronavirus spread in Europe is "well behind" what it should have been, Ryan also said.

The WHO also warned people against relying too much on their negative COVID-19 test when making a decision to go out and determining own behavior.

Local authorities in Kashgar in China's western Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region identified another 26 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 but remained asymptomatic, as the region was battling a new COVID-19 outbreak, after the authorities detected 137 infected patients on Sunday.

Avoiding repeated nationwide lockdowns is possible, but conditional on a concerted effort by governments and citizens to abide by proven prevention techniques, Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO, said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to introduce "light quarantine" in Germany in connection with the increase in the coronavirus infection incidence, the Bild tabloid said. Presumably, schools and kindergartens will continue to work, shops will work with restrictions, restaurants and bars will be closed, and public events canceled, the newspaper said.

The authorities of the Brussels-Capital Region have introduced a set of additional restrictions over the accelerated spread of the coronavirus. The set includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.; the closure of cultural, recreational and sports facilities; the suspension of amateur sports events, school trips, activities of worship services; a limit of one person for shopping and the closure of shops at 8 p.m.

The Catalan authorities are considering introducing strict lockdown measures on weekends allowing residents to go outside only if absolutely necessary given the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the region, Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said in an interview with the Catalunya Radio broadcaster.

Italian professional associations and celebrities from film, theater and classical music industries urged the country's Prime Minister Giusppe Conte to revise the latest coronavirus-related ban on cultural events, which was set to last for almost a month.

The Israeli parliament's coronavirus cabinet has voted in favor of extending current economic restrictions until November 1, according to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's health ministry.

Malaysia has extended restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 until November 9, Senior Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The UK public is feeling less confident in the economy and has a more bleak outlook than at any point since March, market research company YouGov found.

Russia is expected to spend roughly 9 percent of its GDP in the 2020-2021 period on coronvirus-related support programs to citizens and businesses, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.