Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.163 million, over 43.8 million cases of infection were detected, and over 29.2 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 43,806,468, including 1,163,805 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 8,755,581, including 226,383 fatalities and 3,460,455 recoveries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said it had applied to the World Health Organization for pre-qualification and accelerated registration of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Volunteers with chronic health conditions will take part in the post-registration clinical trials of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus, developed by Russia's research center Vector, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

Russia's research center Vector has already launched production of its coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, the head of the national public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said.

Scientists at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) are attempting to modify an experimental treatment to mitigate lung damage in Cystic Fibrosis to do the same for COVID-19 patients, the Defense Department said.

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said he expects vaccines against COVID-19 to hit the markets in early 2021 but expected that not all vaccine candidates in the phase three trials will be effective.

The Japanese government has passed amendments to the law, according to which the country's population would be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is self-isolating after a contact with a person who had the coronavirus, the ministry said.

Approximately every third test for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic 31 percent of conducted tests comes back positive, marking the highest rate among the EU countries, the Czech Health Ministry said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told medical conference in Berlin that any restriction of human rights in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic would be well justified, and stressed that all social distancing measures that Germany has implemented were temporary.

The French government must introduce another nationwide lockdown amid the "brutal" second wave of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Gilles Pialoux, chief of the infectious diseases service at the Tenon hospital in Paris, told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The government of the Czech Republic will ask the parliament to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

The United States has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for Bolivia and Panama, while raising its alert for Mauritius amid a new surge of infections, the US State Department said in a Travel Advisory Update.

Israel's coronavirus cabinet has approved the lifting of some quarantine restrictions starting November 1, as the COVID-19 incidence rate drops, the Israeli government said.

The Indian authorities on Tuesday extended COVID-19 restrictions that were last updated in September until late November.

Iran registered the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures provided by the country's health ministry. Health authorities registered 6,968 new cases and 346 deaths from the disease over the past 24 hours.

A Labour Party report blamed the "structural racism" still persisting in UK society for the disproportionate and devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic among UK black, Asian and other ethnic minority groups, and urged the government to take urgent action to tackle the problem.

Doctors in Spain have staged their first nationwide strike in 25 years, voicing their disapproval with the government's failure to improve their working conditions and a new decree that allows workers to be transferred to other positions, regardless of their specialization.

More than 30 African countries have reached out to Russia to ask for assistance in tackling their coronavirus outbreaks, Andrei Kemarsky, the head of the Department of Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

Advancing climate action and building a sustainable future may boost economic growth if green investments feature alongside economic recovery efforts in national budgets following the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Agotha, the senior diplomatic officer of cabinet to European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, said.

The currently-earmarked 2 billion Euros ($2.3 billion) in state assistance to businesses in Italy is not enough, as many companies are on the brink of collapse due to the pandemic's economic consequences, the Italian Federation of Restaurateurs and Merchants (Fiepet Confesercenti) told Sputnik.