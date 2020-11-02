Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 46 million, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The exact tally stood at 46,189,124 as of late Sunday, while the number of confirmed virus-related deaths reached 1,197,126, according to the university's estimates.

The United States still has the highest count in the world with over 9 million cases, including some 230,000 fatalities and over 3.5 million recoveries.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that global daily infection rates continued to spiral, setting another record of 535,928 on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 230,000, with the country accounting for almost more than one in every five coronavirus fatalities worldwide, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed. There are now a total of 9,127,708 recorded cases in the US.

India recorded 46,963 new cases on Sunday in a dip from the previous days, with the nationwide tally at 8,184,082 and over 122,000 deaths. In Brazil, the daily rise was 18,947, with the total of 5,535,607 cases and over 159,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by record 18,665 to 1,636,781 in the last 24 hours, the response center said on Sunday. The death toll has reached 28,235 with 245 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Dominican Republic signed a deal to buy 10 million doses of British AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Israeli vaccine has been given to the first volunteer after phase one trials kicked off.

Russian doctors said that vegetarians were more at risk of falling ill with COVID-19 due to a weaker immune system stemming from lack of certain vitamins that are not synthesized by the human body and come from meat sources.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that England would enter another four-week strict lockdown from Thursday, in an attempt to tackle a current surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned violent protests and called for responsible behavior amid the spread of COVID-19.

Starting November 4 Portugal is introducing a partial lockdown covering some 70 percent of the country's population. Residents will not be allowed outside without good reason, while stores will have to shut at 22.00 pm and restaurants at 11.30 pm with no more than six people at one table. Employees will be required to introduce remote work where possible.

Israel is going in the opposite direction, gearing up for the second stage of lifting its strict lockdown over the next two weeks.

Iran, which saw a spike in daily cases on Sunday, is suspending public transportation between major cities.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said that reserve coronavirus hospitals will continue functioning until the pandemic is confirmed to be over.

The WHO office in Palestine expressed concern over the state of the local health care system which is getting paralyzed by the pandemic.

Russia's top IT company Yandex, which runs the most popular search engine in the country, started publishing statistics about searches related to loss of smell, which is one of the main coronavirus symptoms.