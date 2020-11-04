Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.209 million, over 47.4 million cases of infection were detected, and over 31.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 47,423,447, including 1,209,927 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 9,323,852, including 231,968 fatalities.

Doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine for Argentina will be produced by the Russian Direct Investment Fund's (RDIF) partners in India, South Korea, China and some other countries, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

The Moscow authorities will spend 10 billion rubles ($125.3 million) on mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease in 2021, the mayor's office said.

Qatar will help provide vaccines against the coronavirus disease to the countries that are in dire need of them, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the opening of the 49th session of the country's consultative council.

Dr. Deborah Birx, one of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers on the novel coronavirus pandemic, has warned in an internal memorandum that the United States has not turned the corner as the US president claims and is entering the most dangerous period of the outbreak.

The daily death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will most likely exceed 1,000 due to the latest surge in new infections, former food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned in an interview.

Health authorities in Iran registered an all-time high daily increase of 8,932 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Ukraine has come close to the "point of no return" and is nearing a catastrophe because of the growing number of the coronavirus cases, Health Minister Maksim Stepanov told the parliament.

French authorities will reintroduce a 9 p.m. curfew in the French capital and possibly in the whole Ile-de-France region to suppress the second coronavirus outbreak, which has already made the country enter into a nationwide lockdown, the French government's spokesman, Gabriel Attal, told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The Spanish community of Castilla and Leon will close hotels, restaurants, commercial centers and fitness centers starting Friday, Spanish news agency Mundo reported, citing President of the Junta of Castilla and Leon Alfonso Fernandez Manueco.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions on restaurants, theaters, cinemas, swimming pools and hairdressers amid the coronavirus pandemic, now they can only work until 10 p.m.

An unprecedented number of Americans fed up with political divisions, novel coronavirus-imposed measures and racial tensions are moving to other nations, the Washington Post reported.

Voters who are infected with the coronavirus disease are allowed to cast their vote in-person in the 2020 US presidential election, so long as they take measures to protect workers at polling stations, according to guidance published by the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).