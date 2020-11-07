Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.239 million, over 49.1 million cases of infection were detected, and over 32.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 49,114,225, including 1,239,757 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 9,665,009, including 235,416 fatalities.

The chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that helped create the world's first coronavirus vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V, praised the deal with Argentina that will open the Argentine market to the drug.

Russian biotechnology company Biocad told Sputnik that it intended to complete the transfer of technologies of the Gamaleya research institute for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, by December.

The RDIF and pharmaceutical company ChemRar have received permission for the outpatient use of the Avifavir medication against COVID-19, which will be free of charge in the framework of the Russian compulsory health insurance, the RDIF said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, have discussed the ongoing clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Belarusian government said.

EU states may get access to coronavirus vaccines of third countries if they need them urgently, health spokesman for the European Commission Stefan De Keersmaecker said.

Cuba will vaccinate all its residents against the coronavirus infection in 2021, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.

The use of the Hydroxychloroquine drug before exposure to the coronavirus has no effect on mortality, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal.

Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said it was too early to decide whether the coronavirus mutation found in the farmed mink population in Denmark could impact the efficacy of vaccines.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that about 250,000 coronavirus patients were now being treated in hospitals in Russia.

Romania confirmed a record 10,260 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 287,062, the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group said.

The United States on Friday reported a record high daily increase in new coronavirus infections ” 121,888 cases, according to the data colected by Johns Hopkins University.

The daily increase in the number of detected COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached a record-high of 2,775, Alexander Khodjevanishvili, a member of the Coordination Council for the fight against coronavirus, said.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said on Friday that the epidemiological situation in the country is severe, adding that although the country managed to stop an increase in the incidence of new infections during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government should make every effort to slow down the spread of the virus.

Residents of Moscow are encouraged to stay at home to avoid the return of tough measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus, Yevgeny Danchikov, the head of the city's services department said.

The Latvian government has declared a state of emergency in the country in connection with the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said after an emergency cabinet meeting.

Authorities in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have decided to toughen coronavirus-related restrictions concerning residents' social life starting November 10 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the country's NRK broadcaster reported.

Greece is canceling mass events marking the anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising on November 17 due to the introduction of a quarantine to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said.

The US economy has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than most centers of the world despite record infections and deaths, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases among Americans is particularly concerning, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said.

Russia is ready to help other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with coronavirus vaccine and has already sent COVID-19 tests to all the countries of the bloc, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) does not have any trustworthy data that would support the artificial origins of the coronavirus, so it believes the virus more likely to have evolved naturally, the head of the service Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik.