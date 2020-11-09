Latest on Coronavirus

The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 50 million, while the death toll is over 1.25 million and the number of recovered patients is 32.8 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 50 million, while the death toll is over 1.25 million and the number of recovered patients is 32.8 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of people infected globally is 50,111,147 including 1,253,707 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 9,919,224 including 237,408 fatalities and 3,851,465 recoveries.

Across the world, 441,696 COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Argentina has purchased 22 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, developed in cooperation with Oxford University, the Infobae website reported.

The Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is the first such vaccine to be put forward for registration in Israel, Zeev Rotstein, the CEO of the Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Turkey has recorded the largest daily increase of coronavirus cases since April, 2,516, the Health Ministry said.

The records daily increase of 126,742 has been recorded in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Iran has confirmed a record of 459 deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

The share of contactless cash machines in the total turnover in January-September of 2020, the period of the pandemic, has increased by 4.5 percent compared with the same period last year, according to a study by the Russian Standard bank.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who is poised to win the US presidential election, according to the country's major media outlets, has announced that on Monday he will name a group of scientists and experts to form a plan to counteract the pandemic.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of government of Mexico City, said that the city would limit the number of mass events participants as well as shortening of the night time work of allowed events for the next 15 days.

The governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov told Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster that the situation with COVID-19 in his region was very complicated and that the region was looking for doctors and medical personnel.

The Portuguese government has introduced a curfew, which will last at least two weeks for the part of the country where about 70 percent of the population reside, the Efe news agency reported.