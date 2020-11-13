Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.289 million, over 52.5 million cases of infection were detected, and over 33.9 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:50 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 52,523,976, including 1,289,474 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 10,488,531, including 242,310 fatalities and 3,997,304 recoveries.

The access of low and middle income countries to vaccines against the coronavirus is important to fight the consequences of the pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Coronavirus vaccines should be on the list of crucial medications, so that the government could regulate the prices, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

The WHO may add Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets necessary criteria, the organization told Sputnik.

The European Union has reserved 225 million doses of the future coronavirus vaccine developed by the German pharmaceutical company CureVac, and is planning to claim another package of 180 million doses, company's CEO Franz-Werner Haas told reporters in Berlin.

Serbia will receive 1.8 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, and also is in talks with China and Russia about their vaccines, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he expected to receive from Russia 100,000-150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of November.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) said it had already produced 40 million doses of the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19, adding that enrollment for phase three of clinical trials has been completed.

Officers from the US Army, Navy and Air Force dispatched to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are assisting with plans to allocate and distribute up to 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the Defense Department said.

Argentinian laboratory Mabxience will produce between 150 and 250 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Argentinian businessman Hugo Sigman, a Mabxcience stakeholder, said.

The Egyptian authorities expect to receive about 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, which will be certified by the World Health Organization (WHO), the country's cabinet said in a statement.

The United States hit a record setting 136,325 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The Moscow authorities recommend that all shops, food courts and fast food chains implement the new QR code COVID-19 contact tracing system, although this is not a statutory requirement yet, the head of the Russian capital's trade and services department, Alexey Nemeryuk, told Sputnik.

Wearing face masks is now mandatory in Minsk in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

Spain will require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test from travelers coming from 65 countries, Spain's Official Gazette said.

The Czech Republic has overcome the peak of the increase in COVID-19 incidence, Health Minister Jan Blatny told reporters.

Cyprus orders an 18-day lockdown starting Thursday for the districts of Limassol and Paphos, which account for nearly 70 percent of recent coronavirus cases in the country, Cyprus Mail reported.

The US state of New York is introducing a curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms and is limiting indoor gatherings to ten people, Governor Andrew Cuomo said amid an increase in novel coronavirus cases.

Venezuela resumed international flights with Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Iran and Panama until February 11, 2021, while flights to other destinations remain canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Venezuelan National Institute for Civil Aviation (INAC) said.

The Japanese government is expected to extend the current restrictions on live event crowds, which currently allow for no more than 50 percent of places to be filled, until February amid fears of a surge in new COVID-19 cases, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The city government of the South Korean capital, Seoul, is set to launch a round-the-clock response system to address queries related to violations of new rules requiring the wearing of face masks in public places amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, domestic media reported.

The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has warned the companies engaged in research to tackle the coronavirus pandemic about possible cyberattacks, the office told the Funke media group.

A total of $28.5 billion is urgently needed to finance the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator in order to ensure equitable and worldwide access to vaccines and other equipment to combat the pandemic, the WHO's Tedros also said.