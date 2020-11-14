Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.312 million, over 53 million cases of infection were detected, and over 34.2 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:40 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 53,089,514 , including 1,312,170 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 10,607,221, including 243,044 fatalities and 4,051,256 recoveries.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the effectiveness of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 is more than 90 percent, but not everyone has the same level of immune response.

The completion of clinical trials of Russia's third COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chumakov Institute is expected in mid-December, Murashko said.

The role of Russia is very important in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and the vaccine that Russia has registered received international recognition and played its part, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez said. Venezuela expects to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on its territory, Rodriguez said.

Hungary will receive the first samples of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V already next week, Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said it had signed an agreement with South Korean bio-tech company GL Rapha to produce over 150 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Korea annually.

German bioengineering company Biontech told Sputnik that it had not yet received information from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on when the COVID-19 vaccine would be registered in the EU.

Israel has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to procure vaccine doses sufficient for 4 million of its citizens, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The first supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to Israel will take place in January, Netanyahu said.

The V451 coronavirus vaccine that is being developed in Australia by bioengineering company CSL could become available to the public as early as in July 2021, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Achieving herd immunity against the novel coronavirus is unrealistic and unscientific without mass vaccination, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease.

Over $2 billion has been raised via the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) facility toward securing access to coronavirus vaccines for low- and middle- income countries, the Gavi vaccine alliance said.

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 21,983 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 21,608 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,880,551, the federal response center said.

Japan has registered a new single-day record of 1,685 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 116,220, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the authorities.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 3,045 to 407,939 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since late April, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The healthcare system in Russia is successfully withstanding the burdens of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the country and there is currently no need to introduce a full lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that the nationwide stay-at-home regime will remain in effect amid still disturbing indicators of the COVID-19 virus' evolution in the country.

The German government has put Sweden and Canada on its list of regions with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission over the growing number of new coronavirus cases there, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national institute for disease control, said.

Germany is unlikely to see on Monday a scaleback in restrictions on public life that were imposed in early November to limit the spread of coronavirus, a government spokesperson said

Serbian authorities are planning to introduce new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the coming days in the light of the worsening epidemiological situation, Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said.

A nighttime curfew has been imposed in Montenegro due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Health Minister Kenan Hrapovic announced.

North Korean and Russian hackers are allegedly targeting global pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers, microsoft's security chief Tom Burt said.

It is premature for China to reopen post-pandemic international tourism even in the format of so-called touristic bubbles, albeit the idea has the potential to be considered, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Friday that the global economic crisis has not gone away, saying the world's poorest countries would need further assistance, including debt relief and new financing.