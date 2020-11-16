Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the global scale has surpassed 54 million as of Sunday, while the death toll from the coronavirus infection topped 1.313 million and over 34.8 million of patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still remains the hardest-hit country with the highest case count in the world 10,908,852 infections, including 245,617 fatalities and 4,148,444 recoveries.

Iran has set a new single-day record by confirming 12,543 new cases, while another 459 patients have died over the past day. The update brings the total number of infections to 762,068 and the death toll to 41,493. Meanwhile, 558,818 patients have been cured.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE has surpassed 150,000 on Sunday, according to the health authorities. A total of 1,210 new infections brought the overall tally to 150,345. Meanwhile, the death toll amounts to 530 and over 143,000 people have recovered.

Belarus on Sunday registered a record 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total tally to 114,185, according to the Health Ministry figures. Seven people died from COVID-19 complications in the same period of time, according to the figures, with the total death toll from the pandemic now 1,046. Since the outbreak, 95,843 have recovered.

Poland's COVID-19 tally has topped 700,000 on Sunday as nearly 22,000 new cases have been registered over the past 24 hours. The overall number of those infected is now 712,972. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 303 to10,348 and as many as 294,783 have recovered.

Serbia's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 1,000, the country's health ministry said on Sunday. Over the past 24 hours, 20 patients have died and 3,482 new cases have been confirmed. With the update, the total number of those infected is over 81,000, including 1,009 fatalities.

Germany saw another 16,947 infections in the past day, with the total reaching 790,503. Further 107 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 12,485.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has topped 1 million, while the death toll is close to 100,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday. According to the latest data, as many as 1,003,253 people have been infected with the virus and 98,259 have died. Meanwhile, 745,361 patients have recovered.

Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centers will be set up across Germany starting in December, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing data from the health ministries of all 16 federal states of Germany.

Some centers are expected to be housed at large exhibition halls.

Most federal states are planning to set up one to two vaccination centers per administrative district, and then one such center per district and out-of-district city, the newspaper reported, adding that it is also planned to employ mobile vaccination teams.

In the federal cities of Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen, several vaccination centers will be opened. The German capital, in particular, according to the newspaper, is planning to open at least six such centers.

The Tunisian Health Ministry announced on Sunday the extension of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including a nationwide curfew and limited working hours of restaurants and cafes, for another three weeks, but allowing educational institutions to reopen. The ministry added that observance of social distancing and the mask regime would remain in force, with control over their implementation being tightened.

Serbia will limit the work of food outlets and entertainment places from November 17 to December 1 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Sunday following a government meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country. In particular, the government has decided to ban the work of restaurants, cafes, night clubs, shopping centers and shops from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (20:00 to 04:00 GMT), with exception for pharmacies, food deliveries and gas stations.

Greece introduces a four-day ban on public gatherings of more than four people starting Sunday in a bid to prevent any mass rallies marking the anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising on November 17 amid a nationwide COVID-19 quarantine, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported. Violators will be fined 300 Euros ($355) for participating in such rallies and 5,000 euros for organizing them.

Coronavirus curbs will stay in place in Germany for four to five months given the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an interview out Sunday, dashing hopes of a return to normal in time for Christmas.

Hundreds of people protested against new coronavirus restrictions, including an 18-day lockdown over a surge in infections, in the southern coastal city of Limassol in Cyprus, the Cyprus Mail newspaper reports, adding that some demonstrators set trash cans on fire and threw firecrackers prompting police to intervene. The protesters were chanting anti-government slogans and protesting against the obligatory use of masks and fines for violators of coronavirus restrictions.