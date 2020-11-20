Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.355 million, almost 56.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 36.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 56,593,622, including 1,355,143 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 11,602,736, including 251,328 fatalities and 4,350,729 recoveries.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said she could get inoculated against COVID-19 with a Russian vaccine.

Ensuring that the means of transportation in a supply chain is cold enough to distribute COVID-19 vaccines that require storage in extremely low temperatures poses a challenge to most nations, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said.

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown a positive immune reaction from older participants in its phase two trials, according to a report published by the Oxford developers in the Lancet medical journal.

Turkey will sign a contract in the coming days to purchase 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac in December, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The first doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine arrived in Brazil on Thursday, Sao Paolo Governor Joao Dorio, who had struck a deal with pharmaceutical company Sinovac, said.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German laboratory BioNTech have proposed a plan for the Brazilian government on vaccination against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a statement.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar says up to 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses will be ready for rollout by the end of December pending approval.

Canada has signed a contract with US companies Moderna and Pfizer to receive 6 million doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2021, local broadcaster CTV reported citing Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Russia has registered a record single-day increase of 23,610 COVID-19 cases, up from 20,985 in the previous day, bringing the total to 2,015,608.

Turkey has registered over 4,500 coronavirus cases and 123 deaths in the past 24 hours, marking another biggest count of daily infections and fatalities since April, the country's health ministry said.

South Korea has detected a total of 343 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, representing the highest daily count of infections since late August, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Japan has confirmed a new daily record of 2,363 coronavirus cases, continuing a concerning trend in the country, the NHK broadcaster reported.

One in five residents in US assisted living facilities (ALF) who contract COVID-19 die from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control said.

If the protective mask wearing reaches 95 percent, this will be sufficient for avoiding coronavirus-related lockdowns, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said, noting that it now only stands at 60 percent.

Mexicо has suggested that the United States should extend the prohibition of border crossing between the two countries for one month, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine will likely end the global pandemic, but economic damage from the crisis will extend long into the future, especially for poor and vulnerable people, a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit London's labor market harder than the rest of the United Kingdom, causing a mass departure of foreign-born workers for the period of lockdowns, according to a study by UK-based think tank Centre for London and King's College London.

The world risks acquiring a generation of children whose education, nutrition and health have been irreversibly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

The cargo traffic between Russian and China via motor vehicle checkpoints has decreased by almost 40 percent in 2020 in comparison to the last year due to Beijing's tightening of disease control measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Consul General in Harbin Vladimir Oshchepkov told Sputnik.

The European Commission has unlocked 35.5 million Euros ($42 million) in aid to national Red Cross societies to help them increase coronavirus testing in seven worst hit EU countries, such as Germany and Spain, the health agency said.