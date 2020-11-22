Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.376 million and over 57.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of late Saturday, the number of cases globally is 57,733,516, including 1,375,098 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 11,924,589, including 254,489 fatalities.

The United States has registered more than 189,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase in any country since the start of the epidemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 38,397 to 6,020,164 within the past 24 hours.

India has confirmed 46,232 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,050,598.

Russia has registered 24,822 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 24,318 the day before, breaking the record for the third consecutive day and bringing the total to 2,064,748.

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has filed a request to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in cooperation with German laboratory BioNTech, the company said in a statement.

The Uruguayan private medical company of Casmu has reached an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on purchasing coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V, developed in Russia, for 1.5 million people, company's CEO Raul Rodriguez said.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has arrived in the capital of Yerevan and delivered the samples of the Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V to Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible for everyone and Russia supports the G20 project on this issue and is ready to provide vaccines to all the countries in need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, addressing the G20 summit.

The city of Toronto and the adjacent region of Peel in the Canadian province of Ontario have been ordered back into lockdown, the Ontario government said in a statement.

The Mexican Health Ministry has updated the levels of epidemiological danger for all regions of the country and announced for the first time a low level of threat in the southern state of Chiapas and neighboring Campeche.

Malls and shops in Poland will resume operations starting November 28 while complying with sanitary rules, despite a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases per day, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

All universities in Afghanistan will be closed from November 28 to March 5 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, media said Saturday.

In Iran, heavy restrictions kicked in on Saturday, with the capital in the "red zone" and facing a total lockdown. The streets were empty and there were unusually few cars, while shops, cafes and museums were shut. Pharmacies and groceries remained open. A curfew is in place between 9 in the evening and 4 in the morning. Restrictions have impacted some 150 cities across the country, with movement between cities also banned and subject to fines.

Plans to launch a "travel bubble" between Singapore and Hong Kong have been delayed for two weeks over the worsening COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong.

The government called on Japanese citizens to remain vigilant and avoid traveling over the upcoming three-day weekend. Japan celebrates its Labor Day on November 23. Few in the country appear to have heeded that call, as the main highways leading out of Tokyo have been awash with traffic jams 10 to 15 miles long. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a cabinet meeting on Saturday ordered to suspend government support for internal tourism to prefectures showing high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said at the start of the G20 summit on Saturday that the current year is "extraordinary" in light of the "unprecedented shock" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking to G20 leaders on Saturday, said that Russia took unprecedented anti-crisis measures as most other nations and put human life at the center of its calculus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the G20 summit, saying that humanity faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called on the participants in the G20 summit in Riyadh to take additional steps to prevent the deterioration of the debt crisis in developing countries, as well as an increase in economic and social inequality amid the coronavirus pandemic.