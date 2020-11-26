Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.416 million, over 60.1 million cases of infection were detected, and over 38.4 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 60,155,611, including 1,416,853 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 12,698,809, including 261,223 fatalities and 4,696,996 recoveries.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is in talks with the manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after the vaccine developer reached out to the EMA, a representative of the European Commission told Sputnik.

Turkish laboratories will soon begin toxicological studies of a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey expects to begin vaccination against the coronavirus in December, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has filed an official request to allow its vaccine against COVID-19 to enter the market, Vice President Shi Shengyi said.

Iran is planning to get 41 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease via different channels for about 20 million people, the country's health and medical education minister, Saeed Namaki, said.

Shares of UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca continued falling for the third day straight amid the vanishing confidence in the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine, developed jointly with the University of Oxford.

First European Union citizens could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced.

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said that she would raise the issue of getting COVID-19 vaccines as part of the cooperation projects with the United States and Romania.

Ninety-four percent of the 156 front-line health care workers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had fewer antibodies 60 days later, included 28 percent who tested negative, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

Russia has registered 23,675 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 24,326 the day before, bringing the total to 2,162,503, the federal response center said.

French citizens should continue to respect health rules and remain on high alert in relation to the COVID-19 virus, despite a decline in infections and the partial relief of restrictions, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Austria plans to end the second COVID-19 lockdown in the country with the opening of schools and retail, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The Lithuanian cabinet has extended the country's current coronavirus-related restrictions until December 17 amid a surge in new cases in the Baltic nation, Aurelijus Veryga, the acting minister of health, said.

Economic activity in France has decreased by 10 percent over the month-long nationwide lockdown amid the second coronavirus outbreak, compared to a 30 percent decline when the COVID-19 quarantine was first introduced in the country in spring, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the France Inter broadcaster.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the tourism industry across Europe, as the number of nights booked by tourists in hotels and other accommodations saw a twofold decrease from January to August compared to the same period in 2019, the EU statistical office, Eurostat, said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has predicted that the UK's economy will contract by 11.3 percent in 2020 amid the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest single-year fall in output in more than three centuries, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic threatens to unleash another tide of violence against refugee women and girls amid confinement and prolonged economic duress, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

French businesses which have been closed at the order of the government to curb the second coronavirus outbreak will be able to choose between two fiscal aid options provided by the state, French President Emmanuel Macron announced.

The UK government is providing 280 billion Pounds ($373 billion) to help the country meet the epidemiological and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said.

The Czech Republic will conduct the free and voluntary mass testing of citizens for the coronavirus from December 18-31, Health Minister Jan Blatny said.

Poland will not have time to vaccinate the required number of people before the expected third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created the opportunity to build a better world by viewing health, vaccines, and medical treatment as a universal good that should be accessible to all, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of the MED 2020 online conference.