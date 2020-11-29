Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The global toll of coronavirus cases has topped 61.9 million, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes close to 1,448,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over 39 million recoveries worldwide.

Over the past day, more than 747,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed worldwide ” an all-time high daily increase per day globally ” as reported by the World Health Organization.

The United Kingdom appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the minister responsible for COVID-19 vaccine deployment, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid a visit to the Bharat Biotech manufacturing facility, which has developed India's COVAXIN coronavirus vaccine and is underway with phase 3 clinical trials.

Uzbekistan plans to start clinical trials of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in late December or at the beginning of the next year, Uzbek Health Minister Abdulhakim Hacibayev said.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases and deaths, 13.1 million and over 265,000, respectively. A record high of over 200,000 cases were recorded in the past day alone.

India has confirmed 41,322 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,351,110. India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States.

Japan has recorded 2,684 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, bringing the country's total tally to 146,214.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Austria has jumped from 2,054 to 3,018 over the past 10 days, with 132 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours ” the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the outbreak.

France began the first stage of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, with stores and hairdressers resuming operations, as the European country sees a significant drop in the number of new cases of the coronavirus.

More than 60 people have been detained in the UK capital during a protest against the government's coronavirus-related lockdown measures, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

New COVID-19 restrictions entered into fore in Georgia, suspending the operation of restaurants, public transport, shopping malls, markets and gyms until January 15.

German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said that the country's might keep restrictions in forces throughout the first several months of 2021.

The Los Angeles County is set to toughen coronavirus response measures and introduce a new and safer stay-at-home order for three weeks starting from November 30, the local health authorities said.

Argentina has extended mandatory social distancing measures until December 20, President Alberto Fernandez said during his address to the nation, adding that mandatory quarantine remains in force only in the town of San Carlos de Bariloche and in the city of Puerto Deseado.