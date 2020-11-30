Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The global toll of coronavirus cases has topped 62.5 million, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes 1,456,621 coronavirus-related deaths and over 39.9 million recoveries worldwide.

Over the past day, more than 564,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed worldwide as reported by the World Health Organization.

Russia's Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology has produced 35,000 doses of antigens-based coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona, including 5,000 doses for use during clinical trials and the rest for civil use beginning from December, Rinat Maksyutov, the center's head, said.

The United States will distribute vaccines against coronavirus among "higher priority people" by mid-December, Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

The United Kingdom has secured another 2 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and expects that around 3.5 million people will be able to get vaccinated, the UK government said.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases and deaths, 13.3 million and over 266,000, respectively. Over 155,000 cases were recorded in the past day.

India has confirmed 41,810 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,392,919. India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, and the third to the US and Brazil in terms of coronavirus-related death ” over 136,000, as of Sunday.

Turkey has registered 29,281 cases over the past day, marking the highest daily increment in the number of fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic, bringing the overall number of those infected in the country to 494,351 and the death toll to 13,558.

Indonesia has recorded 6,267 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic started, bringing the country's total tally to 534,266, with 16,815 deaths.

More than 150 people were detained in the UK capital during a protest against the government's coronavirus-related lockdown measures, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

The Czech Republic has allowed all shops, food and consumer services to open from December 3 in connection with the improvement in the epidemiological situation in the republic in recent weeks, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny said.

North Korea, which officially remains coronavirus-free, has enforced stricter control measures at state borders to keep COVID-19 out of the country, the Korean Central news Agency reported.

Hong Kong has suspended face-to-face classes at all schools and kindergartens until the beginning of the school Christmas holidays, the government of the special administrative region of China said.

Mongolia will extend lockdown in some most-affected areas until December 11, Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Yangu Sodbaatar said.