Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.464 million, over 63 million cases of infection were detected, and over 40.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 63,050,455, including 1,464,795 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 13,457,294, including 267,438 fatalities and 5,065,148 recoveries.

None of the volunteers who tested Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the summer, at the first phase of the trials, has contracted COVID-19, one of the organizers of the studies, the head of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University's Institute of Evolutionary Physiology and Biochemistry, said.

The Serbian government has expressed readiness to look into launching the production of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V jointly with Russia and the first batch of the vaccine, which was developed by Russia, will arrive in Serbia by the end of this week to undergo laboratory trials, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Russian coronavirus vaccine, if approved for use in Hungary via an emergency procedure, cannot be used in any other EU state, spokesman for the European Commission for health, Stefan De Keersmaecker, said.

Oman is monitoring information about Russian coronavirus vaccine and will use it if the vaccine reaches wide usage, the country's ambassador to Russia, Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, said.

Palestine is discussing with Russia potentially using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

The Moderna coronavirus vaccine is 94.1 percent effective, according to Primary efficacy analysis of the phase 3 study, the biotechnology company announced.

US citizens could get their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine before the December 25 Christmas holiday, with Moderna Inc becoming the second drug company after Pfizer Inc to apply for emergency authorization to administer doses, Health Secretary Alex Azar told CBS in an interview.

United Airlines has airlifted the first mass shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to Chicago as the drug manufacturer awaits emergency use approval from the US food and Drug Administration (FDA), CNBC reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that two promising coronavirus vaccine candidates, by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Oxford-AstraZeneca, will be approved shortly.

France's National Authority for Health (HAS) suggested that the state vaccination strategy against COVID-19 disease should be implemented first on elderly people and those most vulnerable, media reported.

Vaccination against the coronavirus will begin in the Czech Republic in January 2021, with older people with chronic diseases and health workers prioritized to get the vaccine first, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny said.

The Greek government expects to receive first coronavirus vaccine batches by the end of the year if it is approved by competent European organizations, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the development of a coronavirus vaccine with three of the country's major pharmaceutical companies, the government's press office said.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and ChemRar Group are doubling the production of Avifavir, a drug for Covid-19 treatment, and adding two new production sites, the sovereign wealth fund said.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that despite a slight drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases since September, some parts of the world are still seeing a surge in infections.

Russia has registered 26,338 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,683 the day before, bringing the total to 2,295,654, the federal response center said.

The rate of COVID-19 infections fell by 30 percent in England during the first three weeks of the second national lockdown imposed on November 5, according to a study by the Imperial College London.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Monday that hospitals in the republic were almost full, and there was a lack of medical personnel, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Public schools in NYC will resume in-person classes starting early December, New York City (NYC) Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The Canadian government has extended restrictions on non-essential visits of foreign travelers until January 21 due to the growing coronavirus incidence, the Public Safety department said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday that coronavirus-related restrictions would be tightened due to a surge in the number of infections per day, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Israel's flag carrier, El Al, said that it has resumed regular flights to a number of locations, including to the Russian capital of Moscow.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary picked "pandemic" as its word of the year on Monday, based on the number of lookups on its website.

The Society of the German Language (GfdS) has picked "Corona-Pandemie" (the coronavirus pandemic) and "lockdown" as the words of the passing year.

Russia's Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency's First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov addressed the BRICS Media Forum, noting that the coronavirus pandemic has inspired a boost in the agency's development, including the introduction of new newsfeeds and coronavirus-related special projects.

The head of the World Health Organization promised to separate science from politics as the UN health agency works to identify the source of the coronavirus.

Airports in the United States screened1.8 million passengers on Sunday as people defied health advice on the COVID-19 pandemic to visit their families over the holiday weekend, data from the Transportation Security Administration showed.

Germany will create a national reserve of medicines and protective and medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee has estimated that coronavirus measures at the 2021 Olympics will cost around 100 billion Yen ($962 million), the Kyodo news agency reported, citing informed sources.