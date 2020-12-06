Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The global toll of coronavirus cases has topped 66 million, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes over 1.5 million coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 42.5 million recoveries worldwide.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with more than 14.3 million cases, including over 279,000 fatalities and nearly 5.5 million recoveries.

The Russian Health Ministry has registered the maximum wholesale price for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at 1,942 rubles ($26) for two doses, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said.

Public health officials in England have called on general practitioners to begin staffing local COVID-19 vaccination centers by December 14, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing a letter sent to doctors.

The Philippines is ready to spend up to 73 billion pesos ($1.52 billion) on the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19, the country's budget chief Wendel Avisado said, as cited by domestic broadcasters.

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 28,782 COVID-19 cases, up from the 27,403 new positive tests recorded the day before, bringing the country's case total to 2,431,731, the federal response center said.

The United States is registering its largest number of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row after the case count rose by over 227,000 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University said.

Mexico has registered 12,127 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

Tokyo confirmed a record 584 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, adding that the majority of newly-detected cases were untraceable.

Germany has registered 23,318 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with a total count reaching 1,153,556, the Robert Koch Institute said.

India has confirmed 36,652 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,608,211, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 46,884 to 6,533,968 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The coronavirus-related death toll in Iran has surpassed 50,000 after the country confirmed 321 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

Canada's COVID-19 infection tally topped 400,000, the latest data from provincial health agencies revealed, amid a troubling spike of new infections and hospitalizations.

International travelers arriving from all countries will now be allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan, provided they can present a negative test certificate for COVID-19, following the government's decision to lift the coronavirus-related restrictions, a representative of the Central Asian country's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

The Hellenic Police has announced a ban on all public gatherings and demonstrations marking the anniversary of the 2008 police killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, according to a statement.

Serbia expects to begin its mass vaccination program against COVID-19 in the first few months of 2021, Mirsad Djerlek, state secretary at the Serbian Ministry of Health, said, adding that experts are currently studying Russia's Sputnik V as well as a candidate vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that she has issued a stay-at-home order for all of the county effective Sunday through January 6.

Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the spread of COVID-19 in the country at present is "stable," adding that public health officials have not observed significant growth in the number of new cases.