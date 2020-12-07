Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The global toll of coronavirus cases has surpassed 66.6 million, according to the latest situation update from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes over 1.5 million coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 43 million recoveries worldwide.

The United States has the highest case count in the world, with more than 14.5 million cases, including over 281,000 fatalities and more than 5.5 million recoveries.

Roughly 6 to 7 million Moscow residents should expect to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 at some point in the future, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

Coronavirus vaccines will start to be available in the US next week, President Donald Trump said at a rally in Valdosta, Georgia.

Russia has registered a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day as 29,039 new positive tests were confirmed by the federal response center over the last 24 hours, bringing the country's case total to 2,460,770.

The US is registering over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Japan has confirmed 2,035 new coronavirus cases over the past day, taking the overall toll to over 163,600, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Germany has registered 17,767 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 1,171,322, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Serbia's COVID-19 death toll is nearing 2,000 after the country confirmed additional 58 virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Iran has registered fewer than 300 coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in six weeks, as 294 new fatalities were added to the country's death toll over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

The Portuguese will be able to travel between the country's municipalities during the Christmas holidays with certain limitations, but the travel window will close for the New Year's eve and aftermath, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

A traditional New Year bell-ring ceremony will be canceled in the South Korean capital of Seoul, as the country has faced yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, a municipal government official said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called for immediate strengthening of COVID-19 restrictions amid a high infection rate, a presidential advisor, Simonas Krepsta, said at a briefing.

The southern German state of Bavaria will declare a state of emergency for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic to stop the spread of COVID-19, Markus Soder, the state's minister-president, said.

Japan's government has lost 13 percentage points of its approval rate in one month, down from 63 percent to 50.3 percent, over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll conducted by Japanese news agency Kyodo and published.

Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara has been detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission on the suspicion of being involved in a million-dollar corruption scheme related to the distribution of staple foods packages among the residents of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, who were affected by the pandemic, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported.

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune has said that Poland and Hungary may be denied access to the European Union's COVID-19 pandemic recovery fund unless they give up their tough stance towards the so-called rule of law mechanism.

A total of over 500,000 people could die from COVID-19 in the US by early spring despite the release of the coronavirus vaccine, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle projects.