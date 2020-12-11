Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.577 million, almost 69.3 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 44.6 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 69,299,369, including 1,577,330 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 15,483,674, including 290,992 fatalities and 5,891,885 recoveries.

Argentina has signed a contract with Russia for the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and expects to vaccinate 10 million people in January-February, President Alberto Fernandez said. He also told reporters that he intended to be the first in the country to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine, since he had no doubts about the quality of the drug.

About 6.9 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are expected to enter civilian use in Russia between December and late February, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said. There is no ban on drinking alcohol for those who are going to get the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 shots, but people are still recommended to avoid it at least three days before and 3 days after the inoculation, Golikova also said.

Moscow is ready to receive a Turkish delegation to discuss details related to the supplies of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, said.

Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, can be used by people with allergies as long as they are not in an acute stage, Gamaleya institute's Gintsburg also said. Over 150,000 Russian residents have already received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Gintsburg said.

The World Health Organization has been in touch with Russia's Vector center and is looking forward to receiving data on its EpiVacCorona Vaccine against the coronavirus, a representative of the organization told Sputnik.

A new facility to make coronavirus vaccines will open in Moscow in January, city Mayor Sergei Sobianin said.

EU leaders agreed at the Brussels summit to work toward creating a common framework for mutual recognition of COVID-19 test results and for the issuance of vaccination certificates.

Israel is scheduled to start a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus on December 27, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Prominent human rights organizations called on governments to stop blocking a temporary waiver of some global intellectual property rules in a bid to boost global access to COVID-19 vaccines, as countries are rolling out a mass vaccination campaign.

Russia has registered 27,927 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,190 the day before, bringing the total to 2,569,126, the federal response center said.

Russia's overall mortality increased by 9.

7 percent year-on-year from January-October 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

The coronavirus lockdown in France will be replaced with a dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. (19:00 to 05:00 GMT) starting from December 15, as the the country struggles to contain the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

The Slovenian government has extended the restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread COVID-19 infections for another week, the government said.

Finland has extended restrictions on the movement of citizens across the country's border until January 12, as cautionary measure to guard against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, which is still raging across the world, the interior ministry said.

Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said that 4.5 million self-employed people and small and medium-sized businesses had gone bankrupt since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States may be able to enjoy a relatively full return to pre-coronavirus normality by the end of 2021 if the new vaccines prove as effective as hoped for, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said.

The number of attacks on remote desktop protocols (RDP) has reached 3.3 billion from January to November compared to 969 million recorded during the same period of the previous year as people switched en masse to remote working amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab said in a report.

The 2021 European Figure Skating Championships in Croatia and the final of the 2020-21 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in China were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) said.

The decomposition of the carcasses of the millions of buried minks, culled to prevent the spread of the mutated coronavirus, primarily in the North Jutland province of Denmark, can lead to contamination of groundwater, Danish Radio 4 reported, citing a report from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

European Council President Charles Michel said that the leaders of the European Union's 27 member states had come to an agreement on the bloc's proposed 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund following a dispute over a controversial rule of law mechanism.

Russia and Belarus will cooperate on joint research to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in susceptible animals, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) said.

A team of Australian researchers has developed the fastest coronavirus genome sequencing technology in the country to date, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) said.

The upper house of the French Parliament has said that Director-General of Health (DGS) Jerome Salomon was responsible for mask shortage in the country at the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, President of The Republicans group in the French Senate Bruno Retailleau told Europe 1 broadcaster.