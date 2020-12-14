Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.609 million and over 71.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of late Saturday, the number of cases globally is 71,986,171 including 1,609,413 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 16,135,597 cases, including 298,465 fatalities.

The United States recorded a total of 219,510 new cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's record high of over 231,000 cases. A total of 2,368 patients died.

In Brazil, Sunday's tally was 43,900, down from Saturday's 53,000, and 686 patients died.

India recorded 30,254 new infections, around the same as the day before, and 391 patients died.

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 28,080 cases. The death toll has reached 46,941, with an increase of 488 over the past day, down from 560 from the day before.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Germany and the European Union will start a few days after a vaccine is authorized by the regulator, which is expected around the end of December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

The Bahraini National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has officially approved the registration of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinopharm, Bahraini state news agency BNA reported on Sunday.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has authorized the vaccine against coronavirus developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies for emergency use, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli minister of health, said on Sunday that the country's mass COVID-19 vaccination program may begin earlier than the proposed December 27 start date.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday that he instructed officials from the country's health and science ministries to secure deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for enough doses to inoculate up to 70 percent of the population.

Authorities in Germany have agreed on toughening the coronavirus-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas season until January 10, closing all non-essential businesses and banning alcohol consumption in public sites, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday. As stated by the chancellor, beginning on Wednesday, all retail stores except for grocery stores and stores trading essential goods will have to close. Beauty industry businesses will also be closed. The German authorities banned the sale and consumption of alcohol and food in public places, such as traditional Christmas markets where Germans usually gather this time a year to enjoy beer, mulled wine and a variety of snacks.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that gatherings will not be restricted and no curfews will be implemented in the capital of Russia since the city's health care system has an extra surge capacity.

The international community will likely get the COVID-19 pandemic under control "by the end of next summer" following the mass rollout of vaccines, Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of the BioNTech pharmaceutical firm, told the US broadcaster Fox News.

Russia's COVID-19 patient zero, who launched the infection dissemination in the country, has been detected. He fell ill on March 1, and by March 17, Russia registered its first 100 cases, Russian public health chief Anna Popova said on Sunday. Popova noted, however, that Russia's first three confirmed cases that were imported from China had not triggered the dissemination of the infection.

New research conducted by the UK Labour Party has shown that local councils across England are struggling to fund lockdown grants for businesses as half of the areas currently under tier 2 restrictions have seen COVID-19 infection rates rise over the past three weeks, The Guardian newspaper reports on Sunday.

The international community has not managed to combine efforts to develop anti-coronavirus medicines and vaccines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.