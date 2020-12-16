Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.629 million, over 73.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:55 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 73,211,434, including 1,629,792 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 16,570,694, including 302,046 fatalities.

All Russian regions have started vaccinating citizens against COVID-19, as the vaccine has been distributed, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Russia and North Korea discuss possible use of Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, but no decisions have been made yet, the spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang told Sputnik.

North Korea has purchased Russia's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, as well as Chinese thermal recorders, the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported, citing sources in South Korean intelligence and Chinese foreign trade circles.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it would convene a meeting of its human medicines committee (CHMP) on December 21 to review the data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus and hoped to have the evaluation ready as soon as possible.

Germany has secured 48.6 million doses of the US-made Moderna vaccine against coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced.

About 60 percent of German citizens are expected to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of summer, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF broadcaster.

The Estonian government approved coronavirus vaccination program, which will be voluntary and free of charge during 2021.

Several senior US administration officials will take the novel coronavirus vaccine publicly to instill confidence, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. US President-elect Joe Biden said that he would publicly get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and had been advised by the country's top pandemics expert Anthony Fauci to do it as soon as possible.

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows no specific safety concerns that would prevent US regulators from granting the drug emergency use authorization (EUA), the US food and Drug Administration said.

Transportation workers, especially airline employees, need to move higher on the priority list for coronavirus vaccinations due to their role in shipping supplies of the preventive inoculations throughout the world, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

The first 9,700 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, might arrive to the Czech Republic on December 28, Czech Health Minister Jan Blatny said.

The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the start of registration for all citizens and foreign residents for a COVID-19 vaccination via the kingdom-developed app, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

The so-called first generation vaccines against the novel coronavirus that are currently undergoing trials will able to prevent health complications but not the further spread of the virus, the Australian academy of Health and Medical Sciences said.

Russia has registered 26,689 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 27,328 the day before, bringing the total to 2,707,945, the federal response center said.

Italy is heading toward a grime milestone of 700,000 deaths by the end of this year, the highest mortality since World War Two, the director of the national statistics institute Istat said.

China temporarily shuts the Mishan checkpoint in the northernmost province of Heilongjiang on the border with Russia's Primorsky Territory to conduct disinfection procedures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the directorate for the construction and operation of Russian border facilities said.

The Danish authorities that previously introduced coronavirus-related restrictions in 69 municipalities, decided to extend them throughout the country starting December 16, Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said.

Norwegian authorities have decided to extend the restrictive measures that have been in place in the country due to coronavirus pandemic until mid-January to avoid a spike in contagion, Health Minister Bent Hoie said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo spoke with the prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, about the joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic and listed a number of related restrictions adopted by both states, including a call for their populations to refrain from travel to both countries.

Two leading UK medical journals urged the UK government to abandon its plan to allow household mixing over Christmas, warning that the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions would result in an increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the National Health Service being overwhelmed by the new year.

One in two UK citizens consider the government's coronavirus-related restrictions for the Christmas period not strict enough, while the share of those who look forward to the holidays has decreased over the decade, a fresh poll by Ipsos MORI's Political Monitor showed.

Iraq resumed direct air traffic with European countries, which had been terminated for several months over the coronavirus pandemic, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said.

Thousands of culture workers gathered in the heart of Paris to protest the government's decision to keep cinemas, museums and theaters closed until after New Year, a trade union said.

The European Union has contributed ‚¬500 million ($608 million) to the COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures have resulted in an estimated 81 million jobs being lost in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, a new report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) said.

About 30 percent of Russians who live in the territories studied by the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) have antibodies to COVID-19, as of December, up from 13-13.5 percent in June and 17 percent in October, the FMBA told Sputnik.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the rise in conspiracy theories, including those around the novel coronavirus, as an attack on Europe's fact-based mindset, saying that the phenomenon as well as its links to social media should be studied.

Up to 250,000 people may lose their jobs, with roughly 50,000 enterprises facing bankruptcy, if the German government does not provide adequate financial support to cover the losses caused by new anti-coronavirus restrictions that will close non-essential shops in the country, the German Retail Federation (HDE) said.

Coronavirus restrictions has taken its toll on employment in the United Kingdom, with largest annual decrease since 2010 recorded in the country from August to October, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a non-ministerial body that reports to the country's parliament.

Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), together with the Pirogov University, developed a diagnostic method for determining cell immunity to coronavirus, the FMBA told Sputnik.

The US government has approved the first diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus that can be purchased over the counter and used privately at home, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

Japan's Cabinet approved a 21.84 trillion Yen ($210 billion) extra budget to finance additional economic measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, national media reported.

Poland will establish a fund to provide compensations for adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccination, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk said.

The Council of the European Union called for intensifying efforts to shield the bloc from hybrid threats, including disinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

China's National Supervisory Commission and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) said that they had launched an investigation into Xu Honglan, the vice mayor of the city of Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the coronacirus pandemic, without clarifying the reasons for the measure.