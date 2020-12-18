Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.657 million, over 74.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 74,687,157, including 1,657,132 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 17,110,219, including 309,334 fatalities.

Russia will ramp up creation of production facilities to ensure mass vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic as the mass vaccination is one of the best ways to overcome coronavirus-related challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Putin said that he would be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine for his age group is developed and goes into circulation.

Vaccination against the coronavirus will become available to people who work on public transport, media and in manufacturing, city mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

A simplified version of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be marketed to other countries, while a two-component standard version will be used in Russia, the head of the research center that developed Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik. A pared-down version of Sputnik V would have a shorter effect but could help open vaccination to more people, Gintsburg said.

The joint clinical trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus will start very soon, Gintsburg also said.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is covering the costs of the development of a simplified version of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Russia is testing the first samples of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that were produced in India, RDIF's Dmitriev also said.

Argentina will receive first doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on December 23, Argentine broadcaster TN reported, citing governmental sources.

The European Union will begin the bloc-wide vaccination against the coronavirus on December 27, 28, 29, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The European Commission said it had held preparatory talks with pharmaceutical company Novavax to purchase up to 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erma Solberg said that she expected first BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 to arrive on Christmas Eve if they were approved by the European Union.

Israeli health workers and employees of nursing homes and geriatric care facilities will be the first to be inoculated during the first stage of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the health ministry said.

US pharma giant Pfizer plans to ask Japan on Friday for its formal approval of the vaccine it developed together with Germany's Biontech, Japanese media reported.

Argentina will get the first batch of the Russian two-component vaccine against coronavirus by Christmas, the adviser to the Latin American nation's president told Sputnik.

Vietnam has launched human trials of Nanocovax vaccine against the novel coronavirus developed by the country's Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology company, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Medical centers across Saudi Arabia on Thursday launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, according to the country's health ministry.

New Zealand has reached agreements on supply of COVID-19 vaccines with two more pharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca and Novavax, bringing the total number of pre-ordered doses from four leading producers to nearly 15 million, the government said. New Zealand will start the mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the second half of 2021, it said.

Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the federal response center said.

The US authorities reported 3,656 coronavirus-related deaths, representing a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Thursday.

Jerome Salomon, the French director for public health, said the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak in his country was concerning, after incidence almost doubled since last week.

Germany on Thursday revised its daily coronavirus cases upwards to a record 30,000 after the national infectious diseases authority said a technical glitch saw 3,500 cases go unreported.

Poland imposes a curfew on New Year's holidays from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1, as well as nationwide quarantine from December 28 to January 17 due to coronavirus epidemic, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Ukrainian businessmen are protesting at the Independence Square in Kiev against restrictive measure imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease for the third day in a row, according to the 112.Ukraine tv channel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in industrial production drops, affected incomes and jobs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has revealed racial disparities in the US healthcare system, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is nominated to be the next US Health Secretary, said.

Paris-based European aerospace company Arianespace has postponed the launch of the Аriane 6 carrier rocket from 2020 to 2022 over the coronavirus pandemic, Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel told the RTL broadcaster.

The European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) reported a 25 percent decrease in car sales across the European Union over the last eleven months amid traveling restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no proof to back claims that any nation was behind the coronavirus emergence, and refused to further comment on related rumors.

About 20 employees of the Russian media were kept in a two-week quarantine before the big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Thursday. An observatory for journalists was hosted by an entire floor in one of the hotels belonging to the presidential administration.

The United Kingdom government has extended its COVID-19 furlough scheme until the end of April 2021 as part of efforts to support businesses through the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the UK Treasury said.