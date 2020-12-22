Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.698 million, over 77.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 77,154,056, including 1,698,768 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 17,923,881, including 318,563 fatalities.

Joint trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine are starting very soon, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Gamaleya research center that developed Sputnik V, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for fruitful collaboration between Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in their concerted effort to fight against coronavirus after both sides signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Russia has concluded agreements on manufacturing of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus disease with eight production sites in several countries, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V will be effective against both the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutation, which was identified in the UK, and against other mutations, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Belarus has become the first foreign country to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the RDIF said.

Senior citizens over 60 years old will be eligible to receive Russian vaccine Sputnik V after New Year, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, said on Monday, adding that trials on this age group are close to completion.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin attended pharmaceutical complex in Karagandy to officially launch production of Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, the Kazakh government said.

The European Commission has authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the European Union, the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

The European Union will pay 15.5 Euros ($18.9) per dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, less than what the companies reportedly charged in the US, Reuters reported, citing an internal EU document dated November 18.

German pharmaceutical company CureVac announced that it would start phase 3 of clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the country would begin on Sunday.

The Czech government will roll out the mass coronavirus vaccination program in February, although care home patients and hospitalized elderly citizens will be injected as early as next month.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he would receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Sunday, the day the mass vaccination campaign rolls out in the country.

Israeli Health Ministry said that about 10,000 medical workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, the day the mass vaccination program officially started in the country.

The Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been deployed to hospitals in the US state of Connecticut and is being administered, local officials told reporters.

Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) said that it had delivered the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech to Singapore.

An Iranian vaccine against coronavirus will move into the human trial stage this week, an infectious diseases expert with the national center for COVID-19 control said.

Nothing currently suggests that the latest strain of the coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom will be resistant to the existing vaccines, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

Russia has registered a new single-day record of 29,350 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,948 the day before, bringing the total to 2,877,727, the federal response center said.

The coronavirus pandemic in Europe may be brought under control by the end of 2021, but this will depend, among other things, on the pace of vaccination, according to materials of the European Commission.

The Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, keeps following genetic mutations of the coronavirus both in the country and abroad, and is ready to implement measures if needed, the coronavirus response center said.

The new strain of COVID-19 that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom could have already reached Germany, the chief virologist of Berlin-based Charite clinic, Christian Drosten said.

The second coronavirus wave is still present in France, as the continuous trend of drop in COVID-19 cases has halted, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Countries in the European Union and beyond began suspending travel with the United Kingdom on Sunday due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain there.

Russia is suspending air travel with the United Kingdom for seven days, after a new coronavirus strain was discovered there, the federal response center said.

The French government's decision to temporarily ban all passenger and human-handled freight transport from the United Kingdom is adding to the "chaos" caused by the ongoing uncertainty over the UK and EU's trade deal negotiations, Jesper Hansen, the executive vice president of logistics company DSV Road UK, told Sputnik.

The United States has not ruled out a temporary ban on travel from the United Kingdom in response to a mutated strain of the coronavirus, US Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir said .

The Swedish authorities introduced a travel ban for passengers from neighboring Denmark in a bid to prevent the spread of a mutated coronavirus strain, the Local news outlet reported, citing the government.

The Canadian province of Ontario will go into a lockdown effective December 26 amid a steady rise in new novel coronavirus cases, Premier Doug Ford announced.

Scientists in Russia have established a link between the coronavirus infection and higher levels of glucose in the blood in some cases, which reverses after the recovery, Marina Shestakova, an academician of the Russian academy of Sciences and the director of the Institute for Diabetes at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology, said.

The new strain of COVID-19 that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom may be more contagious for children than the one that triggered the pandemic earlier this year, Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), said.

The mutated strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom shows no evidence of being more pathogenic, Operation Warp Speed chief advisor Moncef Slaoui said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the country will hold the general election to the House of Representatives only after the COVID-19 outbreak in Japan is stopped, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The United States should closely follow the latest developments regarding the novel corronavirus in the United Kingdom, but not overreact, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.

The US House of Representatives' Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has subpoenaed Health Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief Robert Redfield in order to obtain documents related to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the United States, the panel said.

The US Congress has agreed on a new COVID-19 relief bill of around $900 billion, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced.

Relief funds are expected to go out to Americans by next week once Congress ratifies the latest COVID-19 stimulus package agreed to by lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.