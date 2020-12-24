Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.725 million, over 78.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 78,420,543, including 1,725,057 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 18,348,619, including 324,674 fatalities.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) welcomed the decision of the Russian Health Ministry to stop enrolling volunteers in clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Roughly eight in ten Russian citizens would prefer to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with a domestically-developed vaccine rather than foreign alternatives, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed.

Russia's ambassador to Austria, Dmitry Lyubinsky, told Sputnik that United Nations agencies based in Vienna, as well as Austrian businesses, were showing great interest in Russian vaccines against coronavirus.

An Argentine plane that will deliver the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease to the Latin American country has landed in Moscow, Aerolineas Argentinas told Sputnik.

The development of a Belarusian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will take about three years, Andrey Goncharov, director of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering of the National academy of Sciences of Belarus, said.

Argentina has become the first Latin American country to officially register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, authorizing its emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The Canadian government has bought a quarter of a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and expects to have them all delivered before the end of next month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The Canadian government also made a final decision to approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the nation's health agency said.

US military installations in Europe will start receiving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, the European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement. Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the US forces deployed to South Korea, USFK, said that personnel would start to receive and administer the Moderna vaccine over the next few days.

The first batch of 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to arrive in Chile early on December 24, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said.

Bahrain will launch a free vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for all its citizens and foreign residents starting December 25, state news agency BNA reported, citing the country's health ministry.

The United States has reached a $356-million agreement with the pharmaceutical giant Merck to supply up to 100,000 doses of its experimental treatment for COVID-19, the Pentagon and Health and Human Services Department said in a joint press release.

Russia has registered 27,250 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 28,776 the day before, bringing the total to 2,933,753, the federal response center said.

The UK has identified a second new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the COVID-19 disease in two patients that are contacts of people that had traveled from South Africa, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The health ministries of Israel and Malaysia confirmed on Wednesday detecting cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

Several more areas in England will be placed under the strictest-possible level of restrictions beginning from December 26 amid the government's struggle to curb the spread of mutated coronavirus strains, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The Czech Republic will shut down all shops except essential ones on December 27 and impose curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jan Blatny said.

The authorities of Denmark have imposed a number of restrictions for arrivals from the United Kingdom due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain, the country's Justice Ministry said.

Norway has decided to extend the ban on flights from the United Kingdom until the second day of Christmas, December 26, due to the spread of the mutated coronavirus in the UK, Norwegian Health Ministry said.

Israel's National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Nachman Ash has recommended locking the country down again due to a new surge in COVID-19 cases, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Egypt has banned New Year celebrations to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

The UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi will soften entry requirements for foreign travelers starting Thursday in light of the successful COVID-19 response in the country, the Abu Dhabi government media office said.

The Tunisian authorities have decided to extend the curfew imposed over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak until January 15, 2021, the country's health ministry said.

Sri Lanka has banned entry to travelers arriving from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of coronavirus has been detected, the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee said it would redesign the traditionally lavish opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in the spirit of the pandemic.

The UK government struck back at The New York Times for suggesting it had wasted public money on COVID-19 deals with politically connected firms in the first months of the pandemic.

Representatives of the UK's Sikh community have delivered hot meals to thousands of truck drivers stranded on the border with France that was closed over the fear of the new coronavirus strain, media reported.

France will reward almost 700 foreigners with citizenship for their essential services during the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the country's interior ministry said.

More than 30,000 mass media outlets received state aid due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, said.

South Korea has deployed cutting edge 5G computing technology to screen potential coronavirus disease patients at Incheon International Airport near Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported.