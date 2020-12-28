Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The European Union's member states launched their mass vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus disease on Sunday, following the European Medicines Agency's approval of a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

As of 19:00 GMT on Sunday, 80,587,536 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered worldwide by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media outlets, and other sources. The global death toll currently sits at 1.76 million.

The global case total surpassed the 80 million mark on Saturday.

The United States still has the world's largest COVID-19 case total and death toll, with more than 19 million confirmed positive tests and 332,502 fatalities, according to the university portal.

EU LAUNCHES MASS VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The European Union's mass vaccination campaign was launched the day after the bloc's member states received their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Several member states, including Germany and Slovakia, administered their first doses on Saturday evening.

Italy, which was among the hardest-hit European countries, started off the campaign by first vaccinating three employees of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome, which treated the first COVID-19 patients back in January.

Meanwhile, Spain's first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was a 96-year-old resident of a nursing home. Portugal's first COVID-19 shot was given to Antonio Sarmento, the director of the Infectious Diseases Service at the Sao Joao University Hospital Center in the city of Porto.

An 84-year-old woman was the first Austrian to receive the COVID-19 jab. The campaign was launched at the Medical University of Vienna on Sunday morning. Five people in high-risk groups for COVID-19 and those over 80 years old agreed to be vaccinated first.

France was among the countries that administered its first COVID-19 vaccine to a person over 60. As such, a 78-year-old woman received the nation's first shot in the ward of the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran commune.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, and vice-president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, were among the leading European political figures to receive a shot on Sunday.

According to the Czech health authorities, 1.1 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first quarter of 2021. The Polish government is also hoping to vaccinate enough of the country's population against COVID-19 to overcome the pandemic by the second quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

Medical professionals in Lithuania, Estonia, Cyprus, and Greece were also inoculated on Sunday. In Slovenia, a former archbishop became the first person to receive a vaccine shot as the program was launched.

On Sunday evening, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her hope that the bloc would soon have enough vaccine doses to begin inoculating those are not considered to be frontline workers or at-risk individuals.

NEW STRAIN LINKED TO UK CONTINUES TO SPREAD

The first two positive tests for a new coronavirus strain linked to the UK have been confirmed in Jordan, the country's health minister, Natheer Obeidat, told the Petra news agency on Sunday.

The new strain was identified in a married Jordanian couple who had returned from the United Kingdom on December 19, the health minister told the agency.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on December 14 that a new strain of SARS-CoV-2, which is believed to be more transmissible, had been identified in roughly 1,000 individuals in southeast England.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"We have the right to expect that in the foreseeable future the president will announce the decision. He said he would do it himself. He said that he would be vaccinated, that he had taken such a decision and was waiting for the formalities to be over," Peskov said, as cited by vesti.

ru.

The Russian capital of Moscow is beginning to accept applications for COVID-19 vaccinations from people aged over 60 starting December 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the use of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older.

AstraZeneca has found a "winning formula" to boost the efficacy of its vaccine against COVID-19, which has been developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, CEO Pascal Soriot told the UK's Sunday Times newspaper.

The so-called Oxford vaccine had an average efficacy of 70 percent in clinical trials, although one dosing regimen, which saw participants given a half dose of the vaccine followed by a whole dose one month later, showed an efficacy rate of 90 percent.

"We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else," Soriot told the newspaper.

Plans are in the works for the Oxford vaccine to be rolled out to the public from January 4, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported earlier in the day.

Iran is set to purchase 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses from China, and US pharma giant Pfizer will provide further 150,000-200,000 doses, according to Iranian Red Crescent Society chief Karim Hemmati.

"The Red Crescent Society will purchase 1 million vaccine doses from China, and the rest, this is about 20 million doses, will be provided by the Health Ministry," Hemmati said, as quoted by the ILNA news agency.

Iraq's medical regulator has given emergency use approval to a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, spokesman Saif Al-Badr told the Iraqi News Agency on Sunday.

"The National Authority for Drug Selection has agreed to use the vaccine produced by Pfizer in an emergency manner to confront the Corona pandemic in Iraq," Al-Badr said, as quoted by the agency.

Oman began administering vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, and Health Minister Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Saidi has become among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, the state ONA news agency reported.

Earlier in the week, the Gulf country received the first batch of 15,600 vaccine doses.

Russia has registered 28,284 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 29,258 the day before, bringing the total to 3,050,248, the federal response center said on Sunday.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 226,000 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in the United States over the preceding 24 hours. The country's case total has also surged past 19 million, and stood at 19,031,403 as of 19:00 GMT.

South Africa's COVID-19 case total also topped 1 million on Sunday, according to the country's health ministry.

The decisions that were made in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic have been justified, as the country's economy sagged less than in other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Surgical, pinpointed assistance, assistance only to those who needed it the most, as repeatedly stated by President Vladimir Putin," Peskov said on the Russia 1 channel.

"Let's take a look at those countries that pumped hundreds of billions and even trillions of their currencies in their economies. Did this save their economies or the world economy from falling by 4 percent?" the spokesman noted.

Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhaniya has contracted coronavirus, but feels well and will work remotely, his office said on Sunday.

"President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya has tested positive for the coronavirus. The disease is in mild form. Aslan Bzhaniya feels well, he is receiving outpatient treatment," his press service said.

New York State Police have launched an investigation into the Parcare Community Health Network's alleged violation of state guidelines by fraudulently obtaining and distributing vaccines against coronavirus, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.