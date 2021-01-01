Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.811 million and over 83 million cases of the infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 18:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 83,037,387, including 1,811,128 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 19,790,614, including 343,233 fatalities.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik on Thursday it continued to work with Hungarian regulators on the approval of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and is ready to supply the vaccine in the required amount in January-March 2021.

South Korea has signed an agreement with Moderna pharmaceutical company on the procurement of 40 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine for 20 million citizens, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to vaccinate a million city residents per day in January to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and prevent becoming again a hotspot for the pandemic.

Over 150,000 Israeli citizens received a vaccine against the coronavirus over the past day, taking the total count of those vaccinated to 800,000, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Colombia has reached an agreement with the Janssen Vaccines pharmaceutical company, part of the global Johnson & Johnson pharmaceuticals group, on the procurement of nine million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Colombian President Ivan Duque said.

India is set to begin a test run of COVID-19 vaccination in all states starting January 2, according tothe country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Ecuador has signed an agreement with Pfizer to import two million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, President Lenin Moreno said.

Russia has registered 27,747 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,513 the day before, bringing the total to 3,159,297, the federal response center said.

The United States saw a new daily high of 3,744 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24-hour period, according to data published Thursday by Johns Hopkins University. This is the second straight day of record virus-linked deaths. A day before, the country saw 3,725 fatalities.

The United Kingdom saw 55,892 new coronavirus cases in the past day, breaking the record of 53,135 cases recorded Wednesday, according to data published by the Department of Health.

Greece's Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis issued a stern warning for citizens of capital city Athens to adhere to the curfew, saying that the city must be "dead" at 10:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT).

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) imposed on Thursday a curfew for the next two nights in the Indian capital over the spread of the coronavirus, with the gatherings of up to five people being allowed in public places.

A number of countries have decided to further extend the resumption of air traffic with the United Kingdom over fears of a new coronavirus mutation discovered there.