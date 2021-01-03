Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.829 million and over 84.1 million cases of the infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with a tally of 20.1 million, including over 348,000 fatalities.

Ukrainian pharmaceutical firm Biolik has filed paperwork with the country's health ministry to register Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk said Saturday.

The United Kingdom will increase the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to 2 million doses per week by mid-month, The Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The Finnish Medicines Agency has received the first report of an adverse reaction to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus a week after Europe started its mass immunization campaign, the Finnish YLE broadcaster reported on Saturday.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) expert panel on Saturday approved the emergency use of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Bharat Biotech company, the Indian government said.

US President Donald Trump said that some states are carrying out the coronavirus vaccination campaign very slowly.

India has isolated the mutated strain of COVID-19 that was recently detected in Britain.

In the United States, 160,606 new cases were recorded over the past day and 2,051 patients died. This is significantly below December's record of some 249,000 new cases. The country's total tally stands at over 20.1 million with over 347,000 deaths.

India has confirmed 19,078 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,305,788.

Brazil recorded 24,605 new cases and 462 patients died, with the total coming to over 7.7 million cases and 195,411 deaths.

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 26,301 cases recorded over the past 24 hours and the cumulative case count has now reached 3,212,637 cases.

The death toll has reached 58,002, with an increase of 447 over the past day.

Turkey has recorded 15 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus that was firstly detected in the United Kingdom.

Vietnam registered its first case of the mutated COVID-19 strain.

The United Kingdom registered another record increase in COVID-19 cases with 57,725 new infections in 24 hours.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is going to ask the national authorities to declare a state of emergency for the city over the rising number of new coronavirus cases. Tokyo's bid will be supported by the neighboring prefecture of Saitama.

An illegal warehouse rave in the French northwestern region of Brittany, which was attended by some 2,500 people on the New Year's Eve amid the coronavirus-related curfew, has been shut down by the police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

The South Korean government has extended its COVID-19 related restrictions in the capital region until January 17. The capital region will have the second-highest 2.5 social distancing level and the rest of the country will be at level 2. Clubs, bars, karaokes and other social venues, as well as golf courses, libraries, theaters and museums will remain closed. Hotels and resorts can only be two-thirds full, while ski resorts can only have one-third occupancy.

Greece is returning to a tougher lockdown until January 11 with holiday season exemptions now over. The government is ordering barbershops, nail salons, book stores, churches and auto services to close, while the curfew is again in place between 21:00 pm and 5 a.m. after getting cut by an hour over New Year's and Christmas. Citizens are also banned from hunting and fishing. Schools will, however, resume operation after January 11.

Thailand's capital Bangkok is tightening COVID-19 restrictions, with the city government ordering clubs, theme parks, playgrounds, cockfighting arenas, kindergartens, martial arts schools, gyms, saunas, massage parlors and other public venues across 25 categories to shut down. Barbershops can stay open but must service each client for no longer than two hours, and clients must not wait indoors. Cafes can also stay open but are banned from serving alcohol.