Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.84 million and over 85.3 million cases of the infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 85,362,013, including 1,847,143 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 20,667,587, including 351,872 fatalities.

UK citizen Brian Pinker, 82, became the first person in the world to be administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the UK National Health Service (NHS) in England said on Monday.

Japan is planning to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

North Macedonia will receive 800,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and over 5,800 doses will be delivered in February, the republic's health ministry said on Monday.

New York City could become the first city in the United States with the largest chain pharmacies to begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to the general population as soon as next week, Health and Mental Hygiene Department Commissioner Dave Chokshi said in a press briefing on Monday.

Serbia plans to use its 2,400 dose stock of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the week by giving it to thousands of priority people, the state secretary in the health ministry said Monday.

Austria has confirmed the first cases of coronavirus infection associated with the faster-spreading strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa, the national health agency AGES said on Monday.

Georgia has confirmed the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 that was identified in the United Kingdom, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of the Georgian Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Scottish authorities have decided to introduce a new lockdown on Monday midnight, which is expected to last through January, due to a spike in the coronavirus cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, adding that the new legal requirement would ban anyone from leaving their homes except for essential purposes.

Lebanese authorities have decided to introduce a state-wide quarantine for 3.5 weeks due to a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases after easing restrictions for the Christmas holidays, the ministerial commission of the fight against the pandemic said on Monday.

Germany will extend a strict nationwide lockdown until the end of January in a bid to limit the surging spread of the coronavirus, media reported on Monday.

The United States screened 61 percent less passengers during the coronavirus pandemic-marred year 2020 compared to the previous year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a press release on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to consider the issue of giving certificates to citizens vaccinated against coronavirus by January 20 to facilitate foreign travel, according to the list of presidential instructions published by the Kremlin on Monday.

EU nations and the United States have refused Venezuela's request to unfreeze its assets, so that the sanctions-hit country could purchase a coronavirus vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro has said.